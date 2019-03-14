Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Hammerberg Insurance Services, Inc., dbaFirst Iowa Insurance Agency, Inc.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1912, First Iowa Insurance Agency, Inc. offers commercial and personal property/casualty insurance, group and individual health, and individual life coverage and services to clients throughout Iowa and the Central United States. It also provides commercial safety, loss control and OSHA compliance consulting services. Ronald Hammerberg, Robert Hammerberg and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Patrick M. Gallagher, head of Gallagher’s Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Jerry Roberts, head of Gallagher’s Heartland region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

“First Iowa is a long-standing, well-respected firm that expands our presence in one of Iowa’s largest cities. Their reputation and sales culture, combined with Gallagher’s suite of capabilities, will help drive additional growth in the Iowa market,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr, Chairman, President and CEO. “I am very pleased to welcome Ron, Bob and their associates to Gallagher.”