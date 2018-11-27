Arthur J. Gallagher has acquired Buckman-Mitchell, retail property/casualty and employee benefits agency, with offices in Visalia and Fresno, California.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded by C.T. Buckman and Hyman Mitchell in 1916, Buckman-Mitchell is a retail property/casualty and employee benefits agency and consultant specializing in commercial and agribusiness.

Clifford Dunbar, Judy Fussel, Brent Swanson, Todd Williams, Stephan Chrisman, Linda Loflin and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Jim Buckley, head of Gallagher’s Northwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Norbert Chung, head of Gallagher’s Western region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher chairman, president and CEO Patrick Gallagher said: “As one of the largest brokers in California’s Central Valley, Buckman-Mitchell will enhance our already significant presence there.

“I am excited to welcome Cliff, Judy, Brent, Todd, Steve, Linda and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals.”

Jim Buckley said: “Buckman-Mitchell is a recognized leader in agribusiness.

“They also have a strong presence in public entity and construction, areas of great strength for Gallagher.”

