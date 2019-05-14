A&P Worldwide Solutions, a Reinsurance Broker in London, is pleased to announce that the company has been granted the status of Lloyd's broker.

Registering with Lloyd’s will empower A&P to expand its operations while continuing to provide the first-rate service its customers have come to expect.

Commenting on the registration, Antish Ramrup, ACII, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to achieve Lloyd’s broker status. This will help us to grow our insurance and reinsurance brokerage business worldwide.”

Managing Director Sabrina Ramrup followed up: “We are incredibly proud and privileged to be approved as a Lloyd’s broker. Lloyd’s financial strength is derived from its unique capital structure, and this will help us provide world class service to all our customers.”

Source: Company Press Release