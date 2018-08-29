Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Mercy have joined forces to develop a new health plan option targeting consumers and local employers in Joplin, Missouri.

The Anthem Alliance Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) product was designed to meet the evolving healthcare needs of Missouri companies and consumers by providing benefits to members through a focused network of Mercy physicians, hospitals and other health care professionals. This new product will be available to employer groups with 51 or more employees in the Joplin area beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri president Amadou Yattassaye said: “Anthem is committed to making healthcare affordable for Missouri consumers and working closely with our provider partners is an important key to managing cost in today’s healthcare market.

“By collaborating with Mercy we can help ensure consumers have access to cost affordable, fully integrated healthcare. The Anthem Alliance EPO is such an example for consumers in the Joplin area.”

Mercy Hospital Joplin president Gary Pulsipher said: “This will give even more of our neighbors the opportunity to experience the compassionate care we give here at Mercy. They’ll find a team of medical professionals to coordinate their care within spaces that are designed to keep them safe, comfort them and make finding their way easy.”

Because of its efficient, quality care, Mercy was recently named one of the top five large health systems for the third year in a row by IBM Watson Health.

Mercy offers a wide range of services in the Joplin area including:

A new Joplin hospital that features the latest technology, storm-hardened features and all private rooms, as well as hospitals in Carthage, Columbus and Fort Scott.

Access to more than 100 doctors in more than 80 clinic locations in the Joplin region.

A neonatal intensive care unit with private rooms that give families the space to participate in their child’s care.

Birthing suites that enable mothers to labor, deliver and recover in the same room.

3-D mammography and automated breast ultrasound for the most accurate diagnosis of breast cancer.

Cancer care conveniently in one location offering immunotherapy, clinical research studies and advanced radiation therapy technology, resulting in precise care.

Mercy Virtual, which enables patients to receive additional care in the hospital, their doctor’s office or even at home.

MyMercy, a free service that allows patients to connect online with their doctors, plus see medical information, view test results, renew prescriptions, and schedule appointments and e-visits using a personal computer, tablet or smartphone.

