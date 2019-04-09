Aviva Canada is proud to announce the launch of Aviva Ally, a solution that provides commercial insurance brokers with a variety of ways to submit their small business insurance application and easily access Aviva's new small business coverage, Aviva Onpoint insurance.

Launched last November, Aviva Onpoint insurance is tailor-made coverage for small businesses. Specifically targeting segments in business and professional services, contracting, and retail, Aviva Onpoint insurance has flexible options to adjust coverage amounts and deductibles for businesses with revenue up to $5 million.

Aviva conducted over 100 hours of interviews with brokers across Canada to gain insights into what was most important to them in the small business insurance space. Four themes emerged:

Small business isn’t as simple as it once was – brokers are challenged to find ways to accommodate the needs of small businesses that are growing and changing in today’s economy.

Brokers want to spend more time providing consultation and advice to clients, and less time on administrative tasks.

Brokers want to connect with insurers using a workflow that best suits their needs.

A broker’s relationship with the underwriter is still of paramount importance.

These learnings became the fuel for Aviva to improve the small business experience for brokers.

Launching Aviva Ally provides brokers with the support they need, so they can focus on providing their clients with the advice and consultation they deserve.

“We recognize that brokers want to connect with us using the workflow that best suits their needs”, said Fred Shurbaji, Managing Director, Small Medium Enterprise at Aviva Canada. “With the launch of Aviva Ally, commercial insurance brokers can easily send us their applications through the most convenient of the three options that are now available.”

Aviva Ally provides brokers with three pathways to submit their small business insurance application:

Ally Email – Brokers can continue to keep working as they do today by sending their quote requests through their standard Aviva new business email address. Aviva Ally Underwriters are standing by to service small business submissions quickly and promptly. For brokers who are accustomed to placing their submissions through Policy Works, they can expect the same quick quote response from Aviva.

Ally Express – For brokers who want to receive a quick quote, they can submit an insurance application by email and receive an automated email response with an Aviva Onpoint insurance quote right away. Brokers can even customize the application with their brokerage logo – making it easy for them to submit the same application to other markets, and eliminating the need to fill out multiple versions.

Ally Digital Portal – For brokers who are comfortable getting a quote on their own, the digital portal offers a quick and intuitive experience. Within just a few minutes and in four easy steps, a broker can quote, bind and pay for an Aviva Onpoint insurance policy, and can even download a completed application and submit it to other markets.

“Setting a new standard. From start to finish, Aviva Ally provides a streamlined approach, giving brokers a quick and efficient process that allows us to quote and issue a policy on a wide selection of risks in only a few short minutes,” said Dan Whaley of Blue Circle Insurance Brokers.

