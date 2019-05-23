AnaCap Financial Partners, a European private equity firm, has acquired a majority stake in Danish health insurance firm Sundheds Gruppen for an undisclosed amount.

Sundheds Gruppen is the parent company of Dansk Sundhedssikring, the health insurance provider and PrimaCare, a healthcare networks provider. AnaCap is acquiring the majority stake in the parent company, while the minority stake will be retained by Sundheds Gruppen’s founders.

As a health insurance and claims management services provider Sundheds Gruppen claims to have built a technological infrastructure that white labels to other providers in adjunct insurance areas.

The company has a partnership arrangement with medical clinical across Denmark that allow in providing better healthcare services to its customers’ employees, with clear focus on specialist support and local availability.

Sundheds Gruppen’s technology platform is expected to identify optimal health access, along with reporting, feedback and claims management.

Presently, the business provides insurance cover for about 250,000 individuals in Denmark, through a client list that includes several of the Nordics’ large blue-chip companies.

AnaCap managing director Tassilo Arnhold said: “AnaCap is delighted to be partnering with Sundheds Gruppen. The Company has created a great insurance technology and data-driven platform with a uniquely differentiated insurer challenger proposition, high customer service standards and competitive underwriting.

“We are confident that our long-standing expertise in backing businesses poised for international growth will actively support this ambitious growth plan and management team, both through technological and operational investments.”

With the acquisition, AnaCap aims to leverage its insurance sector expertise in improving technological and digital infrastructure to strengthen customer experience, while driving growth in new and existing markets.

AnaCap will also support the company in growing its international market share, not only in the Nordics, but also in wider geographical markets, through additional insurance market channels.

Sundheds Gruppen CEO Kent Jensen said: “We are extremely proud of the progress we have made in recent years, during which time we have built and strengthened a leading market position.

“Together with our highly experienced management and staff, we intend to rapidly expand our differentiated offering into new markets, both geographically and sector specific, where there is clear demand for best-in-class private health insurance.”