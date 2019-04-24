AmTrust Financial Services has selected RCT's loss control software solution to optimize loss control services.

Headquartered in New York, AmTrust is a multinational insurance holding company offering a variety of specialty property and casualty insurance products.

AmTrust’s Loss Control department plays a vital role in providing value to their organization and policyholders. The organization provides one of the most effective risk management support programs available, helping policyholders to reduce risk, protect employees and business assets, as well as save on the bottom line. AmTrust underwent a detailed analysis of market options for a software solution to further enhance their robust loss control operations and service delivery capabilities. RCT was selected in part due to the system’s configurable nature, ability to adapt as the team grows, and RCT’s continual upgrade model.

“We are excited by our partnership with RCT and look forward to the completion of our system implementation,” explained Jeff Corder, VP Loss Control at AmTrust Financial Services. “RCT will help us to maintain and enhance the high-quality services we provide to our diverse group of clients”.

Insurance organizations can expect to realize benefits from RCT’s software solutions in a variety of areas, including:

Strategically managing the delivery and planning of loss control services

Providing consistent high-quality service to policyholders of all sizes

Enhancing data analysis, reporting and forecasting capabilities

Providing underwriting with high-quality, timely data to support decision-making

Tracking staff performance using built-in management reporting tools

Improving the quality and consistency of loss prevention and stewardship reports

“We are extremely excited by the opportunity to partner with AmTrust,” stated Sean Banikin, COO of RCT. “AmTrust is a multinational company providing world-class loss control services, and we are thrilled to be playing a role in maintaining this high standard”.

