American Family Insurance is partnering with innovative U.K. start-up Neos to bring a unique product offering to U.S. customers, helping proactively protect their homes using smart home technology and related products and services.

This exclusive relationship, the first of its kind for a U.S. insurer, advances American Family’s industry-leading, multi-year effort to provide comprehensive prevention and protection for homeowners.

“This value-added approach aligns with American Family’s strong customer focus on proactively protecting customers,” said Andy Kearns, state product director at American Family. “It’s one thing to be there for customers to provide payment after an unforeseen event, but another to help prevent a major incident – which benefits us both.”

Neos launched its own smart home insurance products and services across the U.K. in 2016 and has since expanded through partnerships with carriers in the U.K. and the Netherlands, including Aviva, a U.K.-based global multiline insurer, and a majority owner of Neos.

“Our U.K. launch helped us fine-tune the products and services, and most importantly the customer experience that American Family will offer in the U.S.” said Matt Poll, CEO of Neos. “Technology is the cornerstone in moving insurance companies away from being a payout industry to one that can help prevent claims. We’re pleased to help bring that to U.S. customers.”

Later in 2019 American Family Insurance will launch this smart home and protective services offering in Arizona and Washington.

