Global insurance and financial services company Allianz has named Bart Schlatmann as CEO of its European direct business.

Bart, who has vast experience in leading large corporate transformation, will assume his responsibilities starting September 1, 2018.

Bart Schlatmann joins Allianz from Russia’s Sberbank, where he served as Chief Transformation Officer, responsible for the digital overhaul of client services. Before that, he worked at the ING Group for 22 years, spending his last 10 years there as Chief Operating Officer of ING Netherlands.

Bart will report to Ivan de la Sota, Board Member and Chief Business Transformation Officer of Allianz SE.

Ivan de la Sota said: “I am thrilled that a leader like Bart will join our Allianz team.

“His proven track record in helping businesses transform into digital players with a clear focus on simplicity and agility for the benefit of customers makes him the perfect fit for this role.”

At Allianz, Bart will lead the consolidation of the European direct business of Allianz including the establishment of a new pan-European risk carrier for the group’s direct businesses, starting with the direct businesses in Germany (AllSecur DE), the Netherlands (AllSecur NL), Italy (Genialloyd) and Spain (Fenix Directo).

Bart Schlatmann said: “I am excited to join Allianz, a group that is transforming to make products and services easy and intuitive for our customers.

“I am looking forward to contributing my experience of reshaping organizational structures in the European direct business to empower our employees, to boost productivity and adapt the organization to the changing needs of our customers.”

In his previous roles, Bart has led the redefinition of corporate strategy to develop banking omnichannels based on digital innovators and to implement agile concepts across large organizations.

