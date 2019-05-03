Alliant Insurance Services has acquired North County Insurance, an insurance brokerage firm based in San Diego, California, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1940, North County Insurance offers a wide range of commercial and personal insurance solutions. The company has a clientele across the Southern Californian region, serving clients in the nonprofit and commercial property sectors.

In addition to its commercial insurance products, North County Insurance also offers a wide range of personal insurance products.

The firm’s personal insurance coverages include: auto insurance, homeowners insurance, motorcycle insurance, boat insurance and life insurance.

Alliant chairman and CEO Tom Corbett said: “North County Insurance’s celebrated history as a service leader in San Diego County melds seamlessly with Alliant’s dedication to relationships and echoes Alliant’s own historical roots in San Diego County.

“We will move in lock-step with the North County team as we further strengthen our service profile and expand our platform both here in Southern California and throughout the nation.”

The acquisition is expected to further strengthen Alliant’s presence in Southern California.

North County Insurance president Joseph Giamanco said: “Joining the Alliant team provides immediate access to a powerful national platform, leading edge technologies, and a breadth of complementary products and services that will only strengthen our commitment to offering peerless service and results.

“As a result, our clients can expect the same level of personal service and dedication from our team, bolstered by the strength and sophistication of one of the nation’s leading names in insurance brokerage.”

North County Insurance’s team including Giamanco will join Alliant and will continue to serve their clients from its offices in Escondido.

In October 2018, Alliant acquired Zande Group in the Midwest region. The Illinois-based property and casualty insurance company joined Alliant, which is known for delivering customized risk and insurance solutions to businesses and individuals across the region.

Zande Group offers premium, customized commercial and personal insurance solutions to clients both in Illinois and across the US. The company offers risk management, workers’ compensation, fiduciary liability, directors and officers liability (D&O), inland marine, and cyber insurance products.