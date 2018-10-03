Alliant has acquired Zande Group, a The Des Plaines, Illinois-based property and casualty insurance company, to strengthen its Midwest presence.

Alliant executive vice president and managing director John Harney said: “Zande Group has a strong reputation throughout Northern Illinois as an insurance partner that understands the unique dynamics that drive the local economy.

“The Zande team will play an integral role in Alliant’s continuing commitment to providing clients throughout the Midwest with the highest standard of risk management and insurance expertise.”

Zande Group delivers premium, tailored commercial and personal insurance solutions to clients both in Illinois and throughout the US.

The firm has relationships with some of the world’s most established carriers and provides a broad array of products and solutions, including risk management, workers’ compensation, fiduciary liability, directors and officers liability (D&O), inland marine, and cyber insurance.

Zande Group founder Richard Zande said: “Joining forces with a national power like Alliant will add significant resources to our arsenal that will enable us to provide an even higher level of service and sophistication to our client base.

“This means greater reach and more options unified by our team’s unparalleled regional knowledge and personal service.”

Zande Group will maintain its current leadership and will continue to service its diverse portfolio of clients. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

