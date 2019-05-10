Insurance firm Alera Group has strengthened its business with the acquisition of ARMS Insurance Group (ARMS).

US-based ARMS, a General Agency, has served insurance brokers throughout western Pennsylvania. It provides sales support, distribution and streamlined service to a wide array of insurance markets

The firm’s primary areas of expertise include employee benefits, senior medical, individual medical and workers compensation products.

Alera Group CEP Alan Levitz said: “ARMS Insurance Group, under the leadership of Tino Rionda, is an exciting expansion of our presence in Pennsylvania. We will work together to leverage ARMS’ brokerage reach and to create exceptional client experiences for ARMS brokers.”

Financial terms of the transaction, which is effective from 1 May 2019, were not disclosed.

ARMS managing partner Tino Rionda said: “As an Alera Group company, we look forward to offering expanded resources, tools and knowledge from a best in class service provider to our broker partners.

“We are beyond excited about this opportunity for growth, learning and innovation, while remaining committed to the personal service our brokers have come to expect.”

Employees at ARMS will continue operating out of the firm’s existing location under the name ARMS Insurance Group, an Alera Group Agency.

The transaction marks the third acquisition in this month for Alera Group, which already purchased California, US-based Shepler & Fear General Agency (SFGA) and Shomer Insurance Agency.

Premier general agency SFGA specializes in large group, small group, and self-funding plans, serving brokers throughout California.

Employees at SFGA, which joins Alera Group through California General Agency, will continue operating out of the firm’s existing location and under the name Dickerson Insurance Services, an Alera Group Company.

California-based Shomer is engaged in providing insurance and risk management programs to clients throughout California.

Shomer managing partner Joseph Schneerson said: “As an Alera Group company, we look forward to offering deeper resources to our clients, leveraging the broad team of experts available throughout the company.

“We are excited to be part of this growing organization and the synergistic future ahead.”