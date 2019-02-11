Alera Group has acquired Whipple & Company for an undisclosed sum.

Whipple & Company, based in Boca Raton, FL, was founded in late 2016 by Melissa Whipple, who remains as Managing Partner of the firm. Under her leadership, Whipple & Company experienced remarkable growth over the past two years, meeting client’s unique employee benefits objectives with particular expertise in carrier negotiations, compliance, and wellness.

“We welcome Melissa Whipple and her team to Alera Group. Whipple & Company is an excellent addition, expanding our presence and expertise in Florida and the surrounding states,” said Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera Group. “Melissa and her team bring considerable industry experience and terrific energy to Alera Group. We look forward to their contributions to our continued national growth.”

“As an Alera Group firm, we look forward to offering our clients a wider breadth of resources and expertise than ever before, while continuing to deliver exceptional localized service,” said Melissa Whipple. “The collaborative culture of Alera Group aligns with the existing core beliefs of Whipple & Company, and we are excited for the synergistic work ahead.”

Whipple & Company employees will continue operating out of the firm’s existing location under the name Whipple & Company, an Alera Group Agency, LLC.

Source: Company Press Release