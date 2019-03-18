Alera Group, a leading national insurance firm, has acquired TriSure Corporation (TriSure), effective March 1, 2019. Terms of the transaction were not announced.

Established in 1999, TriSure is a leading risk management firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm specializes in commercial property and casualty insurance for businesses with extensive expertise in construction, commercial real estate, HOAs and bonding. TriSure’s expert team seeks to provide superior risk management and insurance advisory services to their clients while protecting their employees, assets and profitability.

“TriSure is a fantastic firm, and their addition to Alera Group elevates our resources and expertise in North Carolina and the surrounding states,” said Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera Group. “John Cramer and the entire TriSure team are an excellent addition to Alera Group, and we welcome them as part of our national organization.”

“We are thrilled to be part of Alera Group, and look forward to collaborating with other Alera Group firms across the country,” said John Cramer, President of TriSure. “As part of a national organization, the depth and breadth of resources now available to our clients is exciting. We look forward to elevating their experience in the coming weeks and months.”

All TriSure employees will continue operating out of the firm’s existing location under the name TriSure Corporation, an Alera Group Company, LLC.

Alera Group was formed in early 2017 and is one of the nation’s foremost independent insurance agencies.

