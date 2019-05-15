Alera Group, a leading national insurance firm, today announced its acquisition of HighRidge Insurance Services (HighRidge), effective May 1, 2019.

HighRidge, located in Westlake Village, California, provides employee benefits services to clients throughout the state. With an emphasis in strategy consulting, the firm designs benefit and retirement plans tailored to meet each of their unique clients’ needs.

“The HighRidge team brings powerful industry expertise to Alera Group, particularly as we grow our presence throughout California,” said Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera Group. “We continue to expand with new partners nationally, who align with our collaborative culture. We welcome the addition of HighRidge to the Alera Group team.”

“We are excited to become an Alera Group company, as it will provide many opportunities to partner with the leading firms in our industry,” said Kevin Mencarelli, Managing Partner of HighRidge. “We look forward to exceeding our clients’ expectations with the vast resources of Alera Group, while continuing to maintain and strengthen our local relationships.”

HighRidge will join Alera Group through California firm Capital City Benefits & Insurance Services and will operate under that name.

Source: Company Press Release