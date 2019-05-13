AIG Life & Retirement, a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), today announced the appointment of Terri Fiedler as President and Chief Executive Officer, AIG Financial Distributors.

Ms. Fiedler succeeds Steve Maginn, who will become Vice Chairman, Partner Relations for Life & Retirement, responsible for developing sponsorship concepts and sports marketing opportunities as well as optimizing these relationships across all of the Life & Retirement businesses. AIG Financial Distributors is the sales and distribution organization for AIG Life & Retirement.

“Terri has been instrumental to the success of AIG Financial Distributors and will build upon Steve’s legacy by continuing to expand our highly diversified network of distribution partners and by strengthening our collaborative, client-driven culture,” said Kevin Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement. “We are proud of the deep, long-standing relationships we have built with our distribution partners and remain committed to working closely with them to deliver modern, tailored solutions that meet their evolving needs and those of their customers.”

Ms. Fiedler has 25 years of sales leadership and national account management experience. As Executive Vice President, Strategic Accounts for AIG Financial Distributors for the last seven years, she was responsible for building the relationships with many of AIG’s largest clients. Prior to joining AIG, Ms. Fiedler was Senior Director, National Account Management with Invesco, and Manager, National Account Management with AIM Distributors.

Mr. Hogan added, “Our distribution partners value our broad product expertise as well as the consultative and holistic approach we bring to each relationship. We are deeply appreciative of Steve’s many contributions to our business. Under his leadership of AIG Financial Distributors, AIG has risen to become the number one provider of annuities and a leading provider of life insurance. We are confident that Terri will leverage her extensive experience to drive AIG Financial Distributors to even greater success.”

Ms. Fiedler holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and serves as a trustee for the Foundation for Financial Planning and as a board director for the Insured Retirement Institute.

