Global insurance organization American International Group (AIG) has appointed Peter Bilsby as global head of specialty.

In this new role, Bilsby will report to Christopher Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of AIG General Insurance International, with responsibility for the global Energy, Marine, Aviation and Credit Lines businesses.

Since 2016, Bilsby has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Talbot Group, AIG’s Lloyd’s of London insurance and reinsurance specialist which it acquired in July of this year as part of its purchase of Validus. Bilsby will continue as CEO of Talbot until his successor is appointed.

Townsend said: “I’m pleased to appoint Peter to lead our Global Specialty businesses. Our clients and partners will benefit from Peter’s deep understanding of this sector and his leadership track record at Talbot.”

Bilsby said: “I am very much looking forward to working with the team to build a market-leading global speciality business. It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Talbot and to work alongside such talented colleagues.”

Prior to serving as CEO of Talbot, Bilsby was Managing Director of Talbot and Director of Underwriting. He joined Talbot in September 2009 as Head of Global Aerospace from XL London Market. Prior to XL, Bilsby held the role of Managing Director of the Aviation Division of Markel International.

