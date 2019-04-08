American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that Kathleen Zortman will join the company as President & Chief Executive Officer of Private Client Group, General Insurance.

Ms. Zortman will report to Peter Zaffino, Chief Executive Officer of AIG General Insurance and Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG, and serve as a member of the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Zortman will join AIG in the coming months following a transition period.

In this new role, Ms. Zortman will lead AIG’s global High Net Worth portfolio, with responsibility for strategy, underwriting and distribution for AIG’s private client business. Based in New York, she will also manage High Net Worth’s product lines, including personal auto, homeowners and umbrella policies.

“Kathleen is an industry leader with a proven track record of building successful businesses,” said Mr. Zaffino. “She will be an excellent addition to the General Insurance executive leadership team as we position our business to meet the evolving needs of our high net worth clients.”

“I am pleased to join AIG leading General Insurance’s Private Client Group business as we develop and deliver market-leading products and solutions to the high net worth client segment,” said Ms. Zortman.

Ms. Zortman joins AIG from QBE Insurance Group where she served as President of Property & Casualty, North America and oversaw the largest of QBE’s four business lines. Prior to QBE, she was Chief Field Executive of Fireman’s Fund Insurance from 2011 through 2015. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Professional Risk Solutions, Johnson & Higgins, Deloitte and Chubb. In 2017, Ms. Zortman was recognized by Business Insurance’s “Women to Watch.”

Ms. Zortman received an MBA from Suffolk University, and earned a Bachelor of Science, Finance and Marketing degree from Boston College.

