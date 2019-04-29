Acuity Systems, LLC (Acuity), a leader in delivering IT modernization and analytics solutions to U.S. federal government organizations, announced today that the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has awarded the company the contract to develop an integrated cloud-based case management, analytics, and business process management solution that will be used by the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP) to manage and administer workers' compensation and disability programs for workers and dependents.

The OWCP Workers’ Compensation System (OWCS) will be a mission-critical unified platform-as-a-service that modernizes four disparate workers’ compensation systems enabling the DOL to streamline the review, distribution, and administration of wage replacement benefits, medical treatment, vocational rehabilitation and other benefits to American workers or their dependents who experience work-related injury or occupational disease. Acuity will utilize agile best practices and a DevSecOps delivery model to deliver the OWCS based on flexible, scalable architectures, modular design, utilizing both COTS and open-source software components.

“Acuity is excited to leverage our expertise in delivering transformative IT solutions to support OWCP in delivering critical benefits and support to injured American workers and their dependents,” said Paul Shulman, Chief Executive Officer at Acuity. “Our talented team will work with OWCP to deliver the OWCS capabilities in months instead of years.”

Source: Company Press Release