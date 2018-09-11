Global reinsurer AXIS Re launches AXIS Re Strategic Partners
Earlier this year, AXIS Re announced its plans to enhance its client engagement model which included the formation of AXIS Re Strategic Partners, a dedicated team to serve
We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.ContinueLearn More
The merger will be completed this week after satisfying the remaining customary closing conditions, said the French insurance company. The merger proposal was announced in March 2018 with
Based in Highland Mills, New York, United Dealer Services, LLC is a retail insurance broker and program administrator. It provides a full range of insurance coverages to franchised
The partnership unites two fintechs with a shared mission to use technology to empower their users and create the hassle-free journey that mobile-first users expect. The integration is
Reinforcing the critical role of brokers in the industry, Broker Buddha will power AssuredPartners offices with its intuitive, high-efficiency software that reduces time spent on insurance applications and