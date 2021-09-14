Best Value Incfile LLC formation services

Are you trying to form an LLC? If that is the case, you need the help of LLC formation service providers such as Incfile and Swyft Filings. These two companies will largely improve the whole process of business formation. However, which one would be ideal for you?

This guide focuses on Swyft Filings vs Incfile so that you know which one would be best for you. We also look at their similarities to help you see what each of the companies will do and the right one to choose. Let us see what they are all about.

Incfile

Incfile is a preferred online company that business owners use for filing the necessary documents so that they can form an LLC. The brand will offer the LLC formation service and other necessary services that would make work easier for entrepreneurs who have not done it before.

The company was founded in 2004 and so far has helped over 250,000 business owners.

Right now, the company has quite impressive customer service and also offers the best good value for money. You would find many other benefits once you start using the services the company offers.

Here are the main services of the company;

Company name verification

Preparing and filing of articles

Fast processing

Free registered agent service for the first year

Lifetime customer support etc.

Swyft Filings

Swyft Filings is another LLC formation company that you can also use in addition to Incfile. The brand mostly specializes in helping small and medium-sized companies to be incorporated in different states. It would do so at affordable prices.

The company has automated most of its processes. This would ensure that you can have the service done a lot faster. Compared to the lawyers who can request a lot more, Swyft Filings will be cheaper.

The main services that the company offers are;

Delivery of the documents

Get lifetime customer support

Certificate of incorporation

Verifying the company name availability

Filing the documents with the secretary of state etc.

IncFile vs Swyft Filings

Incfile vs Swyft Filings – Brand comparison details

Best Overall Pricing and Value: IncFile

Incfile

Incfile will only charge you $0 plus state fees, which would be the lowest you can get with any company offering LLC formation and registered agent service. So, the company will help you with business formation without requiring so much from you as the buyer.

Once your first year is over with the company, you will have to renew the service at a fee. The registered agent service costs are now based on the package you choose. It could be the basic package, gold package, or platinum package.

Each of the packages would have different features, even a free domain name in some of the packages. Most people find the features valuable even if you have to spend more later.

Swyft Filings

This is another company that offers the registered agent service and would also help with the business formation. Swyft Filings also have several formation packages. It is not the most expensive so you should find yourself paying for the packages with ease.

Other than the basic package, there is also the standard package and the deluxe package. Keep in mind that the registered agent service will cost separately from the original price of a package.

Do not forget about the state fees too.

Best Track Record & Experience: Incfile

Incfile

The company was founded back in 2004. So far, it has helped over 250,000 businesses form LLCs with their formation packages. As such, you should find it a trustworthy company to consider.

Well, the customer reviews also help a lot in showing the strength of this company. There are thousands of positive ratings across the internet. As much as there can be a few negative feedback, the positive reviews make it trustworthy.

Swyft Filings

Like other service providers, Swyft Filings will also have a track record to look at. The company was founded in 2012 and has so far made it possible for thousands of businesses to form LLCs and operate within the law.

Even though it is a newer company, it has a good standing online. You can get an average of 4 and 5-star reviews about the company online. We can say that its massive client feedback makes it a top choice for several people at the moment.

Best Common Features: Swyft Filings

Incfile

When seeking to form a limited liability company, Incfile would be the most affordable option for you to consider. Compared to hiring lawyers to do the job for you, then it would be more expensive.

Still, from the experience of other people, they find the formation process is faster with Incfile too. Even if Swyft Filings is also fast, you would have to pay a lot more to get the formation process expedited.

Swyft Filings

Both companies are good at customer support. We however find that Swyft Filings is faster in responding to queries. Even when you send an email, it would be replied to a lot faster. If the customer feedback is anything to believe, you will like the service.

The companies can also help you get the right requirements for a business bank account. This is crucial to help in running your business. So, look at the different packages to see which would be ideal.

Best Customer Support: Swyft Filings

Incfile

The customer support of any company offering business formation services is critical. It is why Incfile offers several ways to contact its support team. The options are email support and phone calls.

Whether you want an operating agreement or any other service, the customer service IncFile provides will help you learn about it in detail.

For the most part, the company has quick turnaround times and excellent customer service. Even emails are replied to within hours.

Swyft Filings

Swyft Filings customer support will help you learn about all its LLC formation packages and LLC services available. Considering it offers customer support via phone, chat, and email, you would then have faster replies.

So far, no matter which communication channel you choose, you will get fast answers. They are also detailed. That is excellent customer service business owners want.

Best Ease of Use: Tie

Incfile

LLC services do not have to be hard to access. That is what Incfile will help you achieve with their easy to set up process. You simply have to follow the screen prompts and key in the required information.

Some of the things you would have to fill in include the state you are living in, the type of business you want to start, and more. Well, you will come across a few upsells and offers. You can always navigate through them. Once you are done, there will be a total price listed on the screen.

You could also opt for some company alerts to learn about the offers from the brand. This would be later once the account is set up.

Swyft Filings

Swyft Filings offers one of the easiest methods for setting up an account. You can decide on the company alerts too. The idea is to make the whole process as simple as possible.

The process takes an average of 15 minutes to complete. So long as you have all the information, it will take you even less time. Even if you come across a few upsells, they are mostly unobtrusive so it should be easy to get the registration done fast.

Best LLC Formation: Incfile

Incfile

This LLC formation service does not require so much from the user to have it up and running. So long as you can offer the most basic information about the business, the company will now work on providing the LLC formation services including articles of organization, a free business website, and more.

Incfile offers the best services too and the support team would help you understand the different packages. Without understanding the packages, you may not be able to form your business faster.

Swyft Filings

LLC formation service from Swyft Filings is also within the affordable range. Even though it may not be the cheapest, it will still be good for most users who are looking for an LLC formation package.

The LLC formation services from the company website are rated as fair compared to Incfile. It is why you can also get multiple customer reviews recommending it to other people. With its quick customer support, you would get more information that you need to form your LLC.

Best Registered Agent Services: Incfile

Incfile

Incfile will include registered agent service free during the first year. However, if you need registered agent services, you need to pay a registered agent service then. The fee is paid annually. Considering the company is open with its charges, you should know what kind of budget to work with.

Swyft Filings

Swyft Filings offers a different package for the business formation process. This is because it does not include free registered agent service in their basic package. If you need more services, then you have to pay for them.

Those businesses that do not need a registered agent service should opt for this one.

Best Speed of Formation: Incfile

Incfile

Incfile can guarantee that you will have the business documents would be filed within one business day. Anyone who has tried competitors should find this one as a good deal.

Most competitors would require that you spend a bit more to get even the next business day processing for your business formation. If you are in a hurry, Incfile can also charge you a fee for expedited state processing.

You could still purchase the Platinum package that will include expedited service. Even the customer reviews show that it is faster than other business formation companies. The best part is that the LLC operating agreement will also be done fast.

Swyft Filings

Swyft Filings also promises that you would get next business day processing. This would attract more people to consider it among other formation companies.

You can also bank on the company to offer a rush service with the state government. As much as it may cost slightly more, you are sure that it will be handled faster. So, talk to the company to learn more about their packages and where best they apply.

Depending on the choice of package, you can still get more services such as federal tax id, and operating agreement too.

Which Should You Choose?

After going through the Swyft Filings vs Incfile review above, you might wonder which would be good for you. Each of the different companies will have when they are best applicable. Here is when to choose either company.

Choose Incfile if:

You are on a budget. The customer reviews show that this is the cheapest company to consider if you want to access an LLC service. It also comes with the full features even for the basic packages. For most people, this would be the most common choice.

Choose Swyft Filings if:

You want faster processing. Those who need the processing to be done faster will consider using this service. You can have the forms processed within one business day. Even though the company might charge more for the service, it would be done fast.

Final thought

When you look at these two companies, you will notice that they have so much going for them. Some people might even be confused as to which to choose for their business formation process.

The customer reviews also make it harder to decide because it seems like each of the companies has many benefits. All the companies will end up helping you get the business set up correctly within a short time. However, you would get that Swyft Filings will charge more than Incfile.

From the Swyft Filings vs Incfile above, the choice should always be based on personal preferences. Look at how they compare above for you to choose the one that works best for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which website has fewer upsells? Both companies will not push so many upsell attempts. You can see them and you can navigate them with ease. Incfile vs Swyft Filings: Which company is faster? Both companies offer similar processing times. However, more customer reviews show that Swyft Filings is faster. Can someone who is a non-US citizen open a company? Yes. You can open an LLC company, however, there will be a few more requirements to meet. Talk to either company to find out which ones. What is the refund policy of either company? Incfile does not have the best refund policy. They also require a $30 processing fee on the refund. As for the Swyft Filings, they offer a refund within 60 days. Will the information be shared with third parties? Yes. These companies can share the information with third parties. However, they will share in advance what information can be shared. An example is when they have to do a business tax consultation, then your information has to be shared for you to get help.