IncFile

Formed in 2004, Incfile has been one of the most preferred limited liability company (LLC) formation services. The company has helped more than 50,000 entrepreneurs launch their businesses since it was established.

What makes IncFile a favorite business formation service to many is their cheaper packages, precisely, the Silver package. The company promises to form your business with their basic package for free. Despite that, the basic package is well-packed with features.

Besides helping you form a company, IncFile offers more additional services that will ensure your newly formed business remains in compliance with the state. To further clarify how good IncFile is, let’s see how it compares with one of the company giants; BizFiling.

BizFilings

Though it was formed a bit earlier, BizFiling boasts nearly the same experience as IncFile. The company has served more than 500,000 entrepreneurs as well.

The company was founded by Brian Wiegard & Rick Oster, the pioneers of the incorporation space. The founders have had a series of intensive histories in entrepreneurship and are backed by CT since 2002. Their vast knowledge in entrepreneurship has earned BizFilings a lot of trusts.

That said, BizFiling offers all the necessary features that will help you form your business. Besides, they guarantee one of the best business compliance, thanks to their business compliance tool; BizCompy.

IncFile vs BizFilings

IncFile Read More Visit Website The company offer a year of registered agent service for free

It offers affordable services

Excellent customer support service Doesn’t offer some legal help such as review of legal documents

Sometimes you may receive excess alerts BizFilings Read More Visit Website Offer 6 months of free registered agent service

Great business compliance thanks to the compliance tool.

Offer publication service No refund policy

Lack enough online reviews

IncFile vs BizFilings – Brand comparison details

Best Overall Pricing and Value: IncFile

IncFile

The IncFile entry package is the cheapest you will find in the market. To be honest, their Silver package is free. You will only have state fees and other minor expenses such as the address to worry about.

Despite their cheaper basic package, IncFile offers all the necessary services to help you form your LLC. These include preparation and filing of articles of organization, business name search, operating agreement, and a year free of registered agent service.

Even though their two top packages are highly-priced, you are guaranteed a lot more features on top of what the Silver package offers. These include an employer identification number (EIN), certificate of good standing, expedited filing speed and more.

BizFilings

Even though BizFilings’ Basic package is not free, it is not so expensive either. Their Basic package also includes all the vital features necessary to take your business off the ground. The company’s Basic package will prepare and file your articles of organization, conduct a name search, and act as your registered agent for 6 months free.

The upper two packages, which in my opinion are overpriced, offer a lot more features that will help keep your business in compliance. These include expedited processing, Federal tax ID, LLC Kit & Seal, and state-specific features among others.

Even though IncFile and BizFilings Basic packages seem to offer similar services, IncFile pricing is just too good.

Best Track Record & Experience: IncFile

IncFile

IncFile was established 5 years after and has helped more than 500,000 entrepreneurs form their businesses. Due to their affordable prices and reliable services, the company boasts one of the best online customer reviews and a BBB rating of A+.

BizFilings

When it comes to customer experience, BizFilings is at par with IncFile having helped more than 500,000 entrepreneurs to form their business as well. Besides, the company boasts over 20 years of experience and a BBB rating of A+.

However, BizFilings doesn’t have enough online reviews which is a red flag. That said, IncFile is clearly better than BizFilings when it comes to tracking records and experience.

Best Common Features: IncFile

IncFile

IncFile is a near excellent serving boasting of great customer support, affordability, and efficiency. The company will form your business for free with their basic package and still include the common features you would want in an LLC formation service.

In addition to a year of free registered agent service, it offers features such as Federal tax ID, foreign qualification, annual report filing and much more to help keep your business in compliance with the state.

BizFilings

Just like IncFile, BizFilings guarantees all the necessary common features required to set up your business and keep it running. The company is efficient and experienced.

They offer 6 months of free registered agent service, EIN, annual report service, and other features to keep your business in compliance. However, their services are more expensive than those of IncFile and that is where IncFile outshines it.

Best Customer Support: IncFile

IncFile

IncFile has an extensive help center where you email your queries. In addition, you can reach out to the support team via a phone call from Monday to Friday from 5 AM to 7 PM PT.

We realize that the company support team is available on Saturday from 7.AM to 4 PM PT. Meaning, if you have a pressing issue over the weekend, you don’t have to wait until Monday.

BizFilings

You can contact the BizFilings customer support team through email, live chat, or via phone. Either way, BizFilings customer care responds promptly to your queries. Besides, the team is made up of knowledgeable and very professional entrepreneurs.

The company support team availability time is on weekdays from 9:am to 8 pm ET. Therefore, what makes IncFile customer support more appealing than that of BizFilings is their extended availability time.

Best Ease of Use: A tie

IncFile

The IncFile interface is organized and makes it easy to place orders. The website doesn’t have a lot of upsells and therefore, will not consume much of your time. Besides, there is a dashboard that acts as an important store for important documents that you can access any time after forming your LLC.

However, I realized IncFile requires more detailed information than most sites. This may take you a little longer to fill the form. The information is meant to make their services much better.

BizFilings

The bizFilings application process is pretty easy as well. The ordering process is straightforward and you will not have to go through a lot of requirements. The site is well organized and you can easily access features.

The only concern I had with this site is third-party offers. Well, both BizFilings and IncFile tend to have third-party offers but those of BizFilings are overwhelming.

Best LLC Formation: IncFile

IncFile

If your aim is just to form an LLC, then you don’t have a better hand than this. IncFile is popular for its outstanding LLC formation services at an affordable price.

The main step in LLC formation is filing an article of organization which they do for free thanks to their Silver plan. Despite that, you will still get other mandatory LLC formation features like registered agent service for 1 year free with this plan.

BizFilings

BizFilings is also a great option when it comes to LLC formation services. Though their packages are a bit expensive, they offer all the necessary features to set up your LLC and keep it running.

Their biggest strength when it comes to LLC formation is the registered agent service. Unlike many companies, you will have this service for 6 months free.

Best Registered Agent Services: IncFiling

IncFile

A registered agent is a mandatory requirement in the US when forming an LLC. This can be a person or a business entity. The registered agent is responsible for receiving important documents on behalf of your company then forwarding them to you.

As mentioned before, IncFile is among the few LLC formation companies that will offer you registered agent services for 1 year free. Their renewal fee for this service isn’t high either.

BizFilings

BizFilings registered agent service is among the best too. The company will serve as your registered agent for six months for free – something which is hard to find in many services. The annual renewal charges for this service are just slightly higher than that of IncFile.

Best Speed of Formation: IncFile

IncFile

IncFile promises the next-day turnaround time. However, this will depend on the state of formation sounds unrealistic given that the company bases its turnaround time on the state of formation speed. States have different formation speeds ranging from a day to several weeks. Depending on the state of formation, we can say that IncFile will process your application within 1 day to 8 days.

BizFilings

BizFiling on the other hand base its turnaround time on the package you choose. The company, However, they promise to have your application processed within 4-6 weeks with their basic package. The standard package will reduce the turnaround time to 7-10 business days. You can get expedited filing at $60 if you want things to go much faster.

Which Should You Choose?

Each of these services has advantages over the other and therefore, you will have to choose what will suit your business needs. That said…

Choose IncFile if:

You are looking for LLC service with the best price and great customer reviews.

Choose BizFilings if:

You are starting an LLC in a state that requires publication. BizFiling offers publication services.

Final thought

IncFile and BizFilings are two great business formation services. However, IncFile outshines BizFilings in nearly everything in this comparison just to prove how good it is. With that said, we have reviewed other great LLC services on this site. Feel free to browse our site and find out how other services are doing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which service has fewer upsells? IncFile and BizFiling merely suggest additional services on their order form. In this regard, we don’t have a problem with these services. If you are not interested in the few upsells that you may meet, you can easily jump to the next page. Does this service share my information with a third party? IncFile has a couple of offers on their website. These include a “set up a business banking account” partnership with the Bank of America and SnapWeb – which is their business website and domain name. While IncFile may have only these two, BizFiling is overwhelmed with third-party offers and will share your information with such sites. Which LLC formation website is faster? IncFile has turned around time based on the state of formation. Depending on the state you form your LLC, you will have your documents processed within 1-8 days. As for BizFilings, their turnaround time is based on the package you choose and may take 4-6 weeks with the Basic plan or 7-10 business days with the top package. That said, the IncFile timeline seems more realistic. Can I just form an LLC on my own without the formation service? Yes, there is an option of DIY formation and many business owners do just that. However, for peace of mind, we recommend seeking the help of the best LLC formation services such as IncFile and BizFilings. Does either of these two services have a refund policy? IncFile and BizFilings refund policies are not the best you will find in the market. BizFilings will deduct $50 from the purchase price if you request for a refund before they start processing your order, otherwise, they deduct $75. IncFile deducts $30 if you request before they send your orders to the state, once sent the refund window is closed.