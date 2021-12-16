IncFile LLC Service Alternatives: Top 3 Good LLC Services 2021

Best Value ZenBusiness Affordable pricing model

Are you looking to form a limited liability company or corporation? Every small business owner needs excellent legal advice to help meet essential filing deadlines while acting as legal authorities. Today there are a lot of companies offering LLC formation services, including Inc Authority, Northwest Registered Agent, and Rocket Lawyer. This makes it challenging to select the best company for small businesses.

Incfile is one of the popular LLC formation services in the country. It provides online legal services to help business owners form an LLC and file taxes. Compared to other best alternatives, Incfile forms an LLC for free except for your state fees. However, pricing is not the only consideration when choosing an LLC formation package. This corporate guide examines the three of the best Incfile alternatives to business formation services and what you will get from them.

The Lineup At A Glance

Top 3 IncFile LLC Service Alternatives 2021

ZenBusiness Visit Website ZenBusiness is a popular Incfile alternative for any business entity. It provides a full year of registered agent services in every one of its LLC formation packages. It also offers the complete preparation and filing of your articles of organization They offer free registered agent services for one year

Have reasonable prices for a registered agent

Provides publication service for business formations

A personalized dashboard and real-time chat support for excellent customer service

Purchases are 100% refundable minus a state fee. They don’t perform trademark registration services, a service Incfile provides. ZenBusiness have an A rating in the Better Business Bureau due to the quality of their services. It has helped form thousands of businesses over the years while accumulating plenty of experience. Zenbusiness is a popular choice because it includes an operating agreement template. It also provides registered agent services, EIN acquisitions, and drafting an annual report when readers purchase services discussed. This company helps small business owners avoid unnecessary files and penalties when forming an LLC. They have a publication service for LLC formations, with their business formation packages start as low as that $39 + state fees. LegalZoom Visit Website LegalZoom is an Incfile alternative more focused on complete legal services beyond online business formation. Choose LegalZoom if you want a more experienced LLC formation service providing ongoing filing of legal documents. It has built its brand to be the most known business formation company. It provides a 100% money-back guarantee to Leverage within 60 days of your purchase.

You can do a business name availability search for free

They offer extended customer service hours until 10 p.m. ET

They have millions of business customers with great experience Their products require extra dees for the same level of service and not legal advice LegalZoom is a more established company with higher brand recognition. As an Incfile alternative, they provide better deals with the primary business formation giving you everything you need. The company offers additional services beyond starting your LLC, including registered agent services. You can file copyright, logos mentioned, or trademark with LegalZoom, draft a contract, with initial business set up and compliance. They will connect you with a law firm attorney within their network for more detailed legal needs. Rocket Lawyer Visit Website Rocket Lawyer provides a comprehensive legal services subscription for $39.99. It charges $99.99 plus state fees to form an LLC, though new subscribers get free business incorporation service with their $39.99 per month. The subscription includes tax consultation with a lawyer for legal forms and legal needs with an attorney. They provide direct contact with the lawyer for legal services

Gave great customer service

The company has plenty of offerings

It is the best choice for ongoing legal and Estate planning services. Rocket lawyer is relatively expensive Rocket Lawyer is an excellent Incfile alternative with solid customer support. It provides business formation services when readers purchase services discussed. Its services include online legal advice, drafting annual reports, preparing an operating agreement, and other formation documents. The basic package starts at $99 plus state fees and comprises several excellent features, including obtaining a federal tax ID number for filing taxes. The platform performs significantly in terms of customer satisfaction based on online reviews. It is also the best LegalZoom alternative with better real-life turnaround times and fast filing.

Fast Facts About IncFile

Incfile has been in the industry for some time, offering and its information services. It has served thousands of clients with business advice delivered straight to the client. Today, it is a great LegalZoom alternative in terms of value and affordability. It gives a free year of registered agent service with business advice delivered straight to the same person.

You will find a convenient registered agent dashboard to offer unlimited access to critical business documents. The dashboard acts as a central repository to access important documents at any time after the LLC formation. Their website is also user-friendly, with a learning center containing information on LLC formation.

Therefore, choose Incfile if you want to save money since it provides excellent value. It will process your order within the next business day and serve as your registered agent, free for a year. You will only need to pay state fees, as the company doesn’t have any hidden fees.

Customer Feedback Comparison

Each of these formation services offers strong customer support to assist even complex problems. They save you from spending a fortune on hiring law firms for business formation. For example, Incfile has the best customer service that has made it an entrepreneur favorite. Their staff is knowledgeable and friendly, available via phone or email access. Incfile also maintains a 4.8 out of 5-star ratings in customer care feedback.

Similarly, ZenBusiness excels in customer care feedback, with over 6000 positive reviews available online. The clients are satisfied with their services while praising the general ease of use on the platform. Their fast response to client requests has made Zenbusiness edge Incfile in terms of customer experience.

Both Incfile and ZenBusiness have fantastic customer support feedback. However,

LegalZoom’s customer service is available for more hours. Unlike Incfile, Rocket Lawyer is a top LegalZoom competitor in terms of better customer support. Therefore, while all LegalZoom competitors have fantastic customer support feedback, Zenbusiness has more positive customer reviews than Incfile, while LegalZoom has a large volume of reviews on the internet.

Final Verdict

Quality, price, and formation are essential factors when choosing formation services for your business. Incfile offers all of this in the basic package with meager Incfile prices. They have years of experience in helping business owners start an LLC at zero cost. You can complete the LLC formation through a simple process.

However, we recommend consulting other Incfile alternatives including Northwest registered agent, rocket lawyer, and Inc Authority for business advice. Among these service providers, Zenbusiness is one of the best Incfile alternatives. It provides several solutions to business formation when readers purchase services discussed, including state filings and annual reports. LegalZoom is the most recognizable brand with millions of customers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you need business formation services? Hiring a professional formation service to register a business is a common practice for many entrepreneurs. They help with receiving the legal forms and signing documents when running a corporation or business entity. What features should you find in Incfile? Get the silver package that comes at $0 plus state filing fees. This package comes with several features, including the preparation and filing of the articles of incorporation for the same person. Does Incfile offer a free registered agent service? Yes, the most significant advantage of Incfile is the free registered agent service in its packages. As a LegalZoom alternative, Incfile forms an LLC for free except for your state filing fees. What is the best option between Incfile and Northwest Registered Agent? Incfile is the best option in regards to your budget. The Incfile charges are as low as $0 plus state filing fees, while Northwest charges start at $49 plus state fees. Does IncFileoffer free legal advice? Yes, you will get free legal advice in the basic package that costs $0 charges. Does Incfile help in compliance requirements? Incfile helps with your ongoing compliance requirement. The registered agent service will help your new business to be compliant as it progresses. Their formation packages come with an alert system and a state filing service to help remember important filing dates. What is IncFile’s refund policy? They have a strict refund policy compared to Rocket Lawyer. Incfile offers a refund service on a business day if you request it within 24 hours before the money goes to the formation state. You can also receive a refund if you make a valid complaint. How do you determine the ideal registered agent service? Look for factors such as the formation packages, pricing, and other additional features offered. Your choice should depend on your budget and your unique business needs.