About The Brand

With our busy lives and schedule, it’s easy for us to gain a lot of weight due to stress and lack of exercise. This explains why there are tons of weight loss supplements out there that claim to have a system that helps you lose weight. Naturally Gundry MD Tritrim is one of those products.

Now before we delve into Gundry MD Tritrim and figure out whether it’s a reliable food supplement or a scam, we must understand where it came from in the first place. There are tons of Gundry MD products out there but who is the founder?

Well the founder of Gundry MD is none other than Dr. Steven Gundry, a former cardiac surgeon who went out of his way to create a line of products that gives people more energy, aids them in weight loss. And just in line with his former profession, the product also helps them have better cardiovascular health.

Gundry MD Tritrim is just one of those many products that Gundry MD has to offer.

What Is Gundry MD Tritrim?

Gundry MD Tritrim is one of the Dry Gundry products for weight loss. But instead of just burning fat like a lot of weight loss products out there using Tritrim might be better for you overall as is its more designs for weight management.

And it does this by doing 3 major things: helps you eat less food and blocking carbs and fat. It takes a long time to gain a lot of weight and burning is a short-term solution that could lead you to gain weight again.

You know what they say, “Easy Come, Easy Go.” This is exactly why Gundry MD Tritrim takes the longer route for weight loss.

Is Gundry MD Tritrim a scam?

No Gundry MD might be overhyping some of its ingredients but it’s definitely not a scam because it does what it intends to do which is help you maintain a healthy weight, eat healthily, and potentially lose weight.

The people saying that this is a scam If you think that this supplement is for has mistaken it for a fat burning supplement. Now, this doesn’t mean that Gundry MD can’t help you lose weight but it’s more designed for weight management rather than weight loss.

Most of its ingredients help you reduce the calories you take even on your largest meals. And some ingredients even help you reduce blood sugar levels and block carbs which will make you feel healthier even if the food you normally eat isn’t that healthy.

Of course, it’s only a supplement and it’s no substitute for proper diet and exercise. This product will only help you get there; it won’t do the heavy lifting itself.

Pros

Ingredients are known for their health benefits

Effectively blocks carbs and fat

Reduces cravings

Helps with your diet

90-day money-back guarantee

The website contains useful information

Cons

Not all ingredients are backed by studies

Sometimes mistaken as a fat burning supplement

Side effects on bowel movements

A little pricey

Alternatives to Gundry MD TriTrim

LeanBean See LeanBean Review Enhances caloric expenditure

Limits fat absorption

Lowers bad cholesterol May not be as effective on men

A little expensive PhenELITEcan See PhenELITEcan Review GMP Certified

FDA Approved

Suppress hunger

Boost Metabolism

Boosts Energy Levels Hard to acquire

May cause side effects

Gundry MD Tritrim Ingredients

Gundry MD Tritrim contains numerous ingredients which can be classified into a formula blend of 3 core ingredients that helps its stand over other weight loss supplements out there. These blends of ingredients are Fat Blocker, Carb Defense, and Sugar Suppressor. All three of these work together like soldiers in a well-built system to help reduce the calories you take, maintain good health, and help you lose weight with visible results. Overall Gundry MD Tritrim is an amazing product with an exceptional set of ingredients that makes it a reliable weight loss supplement. Its ingredients will help maintain blood sugar levels, aid in weight loss, and most importantly they are derived from natural ingredients so they’re less likely to have contaminants.

Both carbs and fat are enemies when it comes to losing weight, which is why you just can’t eat what you want if you plan to lose some weight. These are the core ingredients of Gundry MD Tritrim namely their fat blockers, carb defense, and sugar suppress ingredients.

Fat Blockers

Gundry MD Tritrim contains 2 effective fat blockers CQR 300 and Sensoril Ashwagandha. These ingredients primarily help with weight loss but they also have other useful benefits aside from blocking fat such as boosting energy levels and reducing stress.

CQR 300

CQR 300 is a fat blocker that sounds straight out of a science fiction book. But it’s actually an abbreviation for the plant Cissus quadrtangularis which is found mainly in Africa and some parts of Asia.

As a fat blocker, CQR 300 will help you lose weight at a faster rate. A study[1] about the plant shows that taking a dose of 300 mg of CQR-300 daily can significantly reduce blood glucose levels leading to better cardiovascular health as well as dramatically reduce weight.

They hypothesized that it is due to CQR 300’s ability to reduce cravings making it easier for people to eat less. So taking this fat blocker will help you follow your diet plans even on your biggest meals.

Sensoril Ashwagandha

Another fat blocking ingredient, Sensoril Ashwagandha is a fine addition to help your body reduce fat absorption and it can even boost energy levels as well. A study[2] involving body weight management shows that Sensoril Ashwagandha can significantly reduce body weight in patients compared to those who were given a placebo.

This is due to Ashwaganada helping reduce stress and cortisol levels individually helping them reduce their intake of food which essentially makes it a good fat blocking ingredient especially for people suffering from chronic stress.

Carb Defense

Up next on the list of core ingredients of Dr. Gundry’s Tritrim are the carb defenders. These ingredients limit or block carbs that your body absorbs making it easier to lose weight even when eating the largest meals.

Phase 2 Carb Controller

Phase 2 Carb Controller is made out of white kidney bean extract and shows promising results as a carb blocker. A study[3] about weight loss and glycemic control shows that Phase 2 Carb Controller is able to significantly help in weight loss by reducing the rate of absorption of carbohydrates.

Additionally, it’s able to reduce the post-prandial spike in your blood glucose levels which helps prevent developing insulin resistance which can cause cardiovascular problems in the long run.

Glucomannan

When it comes to blocking carbs, glucomannan is one fiber that many people are still debating on its efficacy. It’s a dietary fiber made from the root of the konjac plant and it is present in a lot of tablets, capsules, and other medications.

A study[4] about its efficacy on weight loss is disappointing since it does not seem to be very effective when it comes to reducing the weight of highly obese patients. However, according to a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, it is very effective[5] as a carb blocker seeing as it’s able to increase satiety levels on high carbohydrate foods. So taking it as a supplement will help reduce the carbs you intake in your meals of the day.

Sugar Suppress

Aside from the fat blockers and carb defense, Gundry MD Tritrim also has other ingredients that help you with your weight as well as keeping you healthy. These ingredients are specifically there to ensure that your body will still be in tip-top shape.

Ingredient Name Amount Per Serving %Daily Value Zinc 15 mg 136% Selenium 35 mcg 64% Chromium 100 mcg 286%

Cinnamon Bark 125 mg ** Berberine HCI 125 mg ** Turmeric Root Extract 50 mg ** Black Pepper Fruit Extract 5 mg **

Zinc, Chromium, and cinnamon bark are there to help you lose weight and help you with your BMI. These ingredients are known to be very helpful for the human body and a lot of health enthusiasts attest to this. Sadly there aren’t many reliable studies on both chromium and cinnamon bark so take their health benefits with a grain of salt. Zinc on the other hand is said to help in weight management according to a recent study[6].

Selenium, Berberine HCI, Turmeric Root Extract, and Black Pepper Fruit Extract are ingredients that are formulated to help with inflammation. These ingredients contain antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties that go right through your system. A good example of this is turmeric which contains curcumin which has tons of antioxidants[7] and is known to be a strong anti-inflammatory.

These sugar suppressing ingredients will help supplement and maintain your blood sugar levels further enhancing Gundry MD Tritrim’s effect as a weight loss supplement.

Gundry MD Tritrim Dosage

According to Gundry MD, the ideal dosage of Tritrim is twice a day. A single packet contains 5 capsules so it will take a few days before you run out.

They recommend that you take a single capsule during your largest meals to reduce cravings. For most people, it will either be lunch or dinner where you’ll be eating a lot of food.

Benefits of Gundry MD Tritrim

Based on their website, Gundry MD states that Tritrim provides these health benefits:

Reduces appetite

Block carbs and fat

Suppress sugars

Better mood

Reduce unhealthy cravings

Aside from the health benefits, you should know that this weight loss supplement also offers a 90-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like the product so you can always return it within 90 days.

Gundry MD Tritrim Multipack Reviews: What Users Say? Scientific studies and details of Gundry MD are very helpful in getting to know the product. But if you want to know how effective it is, it’s best to hear directly from what the consumers say. 5 stars I’ve been using Tri Trim for a few months. Before Tri Trim I was having to cut down on portions and cut out sweets and do extra exercise (I have a fairly active job in addition), just to lose a few pounds over a lot of weeks. Once I started using Tri Trim I could pretty much eat what I wanted and not gain weight and. If I eat at home rather than at restaurants and exercise then I lose even more weight. Bmeddelton 5 stars I’ve been using this for a few months now. Seems to be the only thing that works. Controls appetite and cravings more than very well. I highly recommend it for anyone struggling with weight issues. Mary Hammang 3 stars So far I have been using TriTrim about 6 times per week, all with full meals and it seems to be helping. Only about 2 weeks into use and with all the other Gundry products I use it is hard to say one is doing the most to help me maintain good probiotic health and lose weight. Philip Gulley

Final Thought

To be honest we don’t see anything wrong with Gundry MD tritrim except for its side effects which most products containing high fiber ingredients also contain. It’s an exceptional product with tons of ingredients that helps your health in many different ways.

We’d rate this product a 4 out of 5 stars due to it being very effective and having overwhelming positive reviews from its users. We just wish it was a little bit more affordable because the price is making it hard for users to even try this product out.

Frequently Asked Questions