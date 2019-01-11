Fintech scene in Scotland thriving after number of start-ups triples

Scotland has long been established as a financial hub and efforts to encourage the emergent fintech sector are now paying dividends

The number of fintech SMEs based in Scotland has tripled over the last year, bringing the total to over 80, according to new figures from FinTech Scotland.

The growth in the fintech scene was spurred largely by new start-ups based in the country but also by existing companies moving north of the border.

Companies that have already been established in Scotland include: Money Management app Money Dashboard, open banking service The ID Co. and Payment Centric.

Research by professional services firm KPMG revealed that investment in fintech companies in Europe hit $26bn (£20bn) in the first half of 2018, with the UK leading the way with $16bn (£12.5bn) of fintech investment.

Fintech Scotland has ambitions of making the country a world leader in the digital finance market and the recent figures show it is heading in the right direction.

FinTech Scotland’s role in boosting the Scottish fintech economy

FinTech Scotland was established a year ago with the aim of securing Scotland’s place as a top five global fintech centre by encouraging innovation, collaboration and inclusion.

The enterprise is a joint venture between the public and private sector and is backed by the Scottish Government, Scottish Financial Enterprise, and the University of Edinburgh.

It offers support fintech start-ups by exploring funding options and providing strategic advice to help identify spaces for innovation while also championing the Scottish fintech ecosystem.

Stephen Ingledew, CEO of Fintech Scotland told Compelo: “The fintech community in Scotland is thriving.

“Thanks to a very strong supporting ecosystem we are able to support new and existing companies.

“We believe our uniqueness comes from the connections between the various actors of the Scottish fintech scene – be it the Government, the universities, the fintech firms, the established financial brands and our strategic partners.

“Last year we saw many businesses coming from overseas, from places such as California, London and Singapore. We are confident this is just the start and that 2019 will be even more successful .”

Graeme Jones, Scottish Financial Enterprise CEO, said: “FinTech Scotland has made a significant impact over the past 12 months by raising awareness of Scotland’s fintech capabilities and the opportunities available for new and existing businesses.

“Scotland’s financial services industry has always been at the forefront of innovation and I’m pleased to see this momentum continue.

“SFE and our members will continue to work collaboratively to support Stephen and his team as they strive to make Scotland a global fintech leader.”

RBS – which has headquarters in Scotland – announced a £2m in the Loot app earlier this week.

Investment in the digital banking service, aimed at millennials, is part of RBS’s response to the uptake of challenger banks among the younger generation such as Monzo and N26.