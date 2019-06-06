Compelo - latest news, features and insight on influencers and innovators within business is using cookies

06 Jun 2019

European tech sector grows faster than US as 21 new billion-dollar companies emerge

By Sam Forsdick
By

Spotify could become Europe's first $50bn "Tech Titan" as the number of billion-dollar tech companies in Europe grows

Europe at night

(Credit: Pixabay)

The number of billion-dollar tech companies has tripled across Europe as it continues to rival the likes of the US and China, according to new research.

The Titans of Tech report by investment banking firm GP Bullhound predicts that music streaming service Spotify could be the continent’s first technology company to reach a $50bn (£40bn) valuation.

The previous year was the highest for tech investment in Europe, with $28bn (£22bn) raised.

This helped to create 21 new billion-dollar tech firms, bringing the total number of tech unicorns in Europe to 84.

The report claims Europe’s tech sector is growing at a faster rate than the US, with the cumulative value of Europe’s billion-dollar companies increasing by 28% in the past year, compared to 20% in the US.

billion dollar companies
Spotify is predicted to become the first European tech company to break the $50bn valuation point (Credit: Spotify)

Manish Madhvani, managing partner at GP Bullhound, said: “Europe has made incredible progress over the past year, and is seriously rivalling US and Asian tech.

“Access to capital has improved hugely in the past three years, and with continued ambition, a constant reinvention of the product and a willingness to embrace risk, the Spotifys, Farfetchs, and Adyens of Europe will soon rival the Ubers and Facebooks of Silicon Valley.”

 

The UK leads the way for billion-dollar companies

The latest figures underline Europe’s global standing as an incubator for technology start-ups, with its tech ecosystem tripling in value from $89bn (£70bn) in 2014 to today’s estimation of $302bn (£238bn).

The UK alone represents over a quarter of this valuation with its 27 billion-dollar tech companies estimated to be worth $80bn (£63bn).

In comparison, its closest European competitor, Germany has 11 billion-dollar tech companies and Sweden – home of Spotify – has eight.

In the past year the UK produced five new billion-dollar companies with a cumulative value of $10.3bn (£8.1bn), including fintech firm Monzo, pharmaceutical research company BenevolentAI and AI cyber security start-up Darktrace.

GP Bullhound also predicts that a further ten European companies could be close to joining the billion-dollar club, including  the London-based fintech companies Go Cardless and Worldremit and Danish consumer review site Trustpilot.

