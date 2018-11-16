YPF Luz has selected GE Renewable Energy for the construction of the 122MW Los Teros Wind Farm, located in Azul, Province of Buenos Aires.

GE Renewable Energy stated that the wind farm will include 32 of its 3.83MW turbines. GE claims that the wind farm can harness wind at 57% efficiency. The project is considered to establish Azul as a location with good wind conditions.

The project is estimated to require an investment of $144m and could employ nearly 150 people during the construction phase.

YPF Luz is developing the project with the objective of selling renewable electricity to its customers through the Wholesale Electricity Market (MATER). The company has signed contracts to supply clean electricity to Toyota and Coca-Cola FEMSA from Los Teros wind farm.

The electricity generated from the wind farm can power nearly 160,000 Argentinean homes, while offsetting 5.5 million tons of CO2 emissions in 20 years. This is equivalent of saving 58.000 m3 of Diesel, or 98 million m3 of natural gas.

YPF Luz CEO Martín Mandarano said: “We celebrate the beginning of a new Project to the Renewable energy development which will be undoubtedly an important contribution to the country’s sustainable development.

“We are proud to be able to promote this renewable project together with GE, a world leader in energy technology and strategic partner in Argentina.”

The wind farm is an additional step for the two companies to contribute to the adoption of diversified and sustainable energy mix, an area where Argentina is considered as a major player on the continent. The country has set a goal to produce 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025.

GE onshore wind business in the Americas general manager Vikas Anand said: “We are excited to be partnering with YPF Luz to help them achieve their renewable energy goals. This project also reinforces GE’s commitment to invest and grow in Argentina.”

In late September, GE Renewable Energy secured an order from Italian energy company Eni to supply 13 of its 3.8MW turbines for a wind farm in Kazakhstan. The 48MW wind farm is expected to increase the country’s wind capacity by 25%.