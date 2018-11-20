Xylem, a major water technology provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy (MoWIE) to cooperate on helping the country advance water security.

The MoU was signed at an event in Ethiopia attended by Ethiopia’s Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Seleshi Bekele; State Minister Water Supply and Sanitation Dr. Negash Wagesho; Xylem President and CEO Patrick Decker; and a representative of the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia.

Eng Seleshi Bekele noted that the present MoU signed between Xylem and MoWIE creates an enabling platform to improve water supply and sanitation service delivery and ensure scheme sustainability. He also stressed that the Ethiopian water supply and sanitation sector benefit from the broad technical and technological solutions Xylem has been providing.

Xylem President and CEO Patrick Decker spoke about how honored the company is to have the opportunity to begin exploring solutions for the region, notably non-revenue water, knowledge sharing, and creating more water and energy efficiencies to maximize resources and lessen impact on the environment.

Decker said: “This exploratory partnership is a chance to strengthen our working relationship with the Ministry and build on positive conversations around water systems optimization, energy, water and sewage coverage, and to create a foundation that can help advance Ethiopia’s water sector in the future.”

“As a global leader in water technology, Xylem is committed to helping communities around the world harness the power of technology to protect and optimize water and wastewater systems. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Ministry to identify potential ways to leverage our broad portfolio of leading-edge technologies to help build water security in Ethiopia – and address one of the greatest challenges of our time: solving water.”

Source: Company Press Release