WSP USA, Wood Thilsted to design foundations for Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm

WSP USA and Wood Thilsted have been selected to provide detailed design of foundations for Vineyard Wind’s offshore wind project off the Massachusetts coast.

The project will provide 800MW of electricity—enough to produce a reliable supply of energy for more than 450,000 homes. The project, being developed by a partnership of Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, will be the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S. and the largest offshore wind development in the country.

The design will be undertaken by a joint team that combines WSP’s capabilities and Wood Thilsted’s extensive European experience. WSP will provide regulatory assistance and overall project management; Wood Thilsted brings specialist knowledge in structural and geotechnical design of offshore wind turbine foundations.

WSP USA US energy president Roger Blair said: “We’re excited at the opportunity to support a leading developer at a time when the US offshore wind market is poised for significant growth.

“Interest in renewable energy generally has increased over the last few years, with several states, including Massachusetts, setting measurable goals for energy procurement from offshore wind.”

WSP offshore wind manager Matthew Palmer said: “WSP and Wood Thilsted have taken a significant step toward becoming leading consultants in delivering US offshore wind energy projects.

“We have already provided support for the European offshore wind industry, and we’re proud to be doing the same for Vineyard Wind here in the US.”

Wood Thilsted partner and director Christian LeBlanc Thilsted said: “This is a pioneering project in the offshore wind industry. It is in the deep waters of the Atlantic, known for rough climate conditions that present many design challenges. Delivering detailed structural design services for a project of this size has been one of our central aims, and it’s satisfying to fulfill it for Vineyard Wind.”

WSP provides technical, consulting, and regulatory support services to assist developers in planning, implementing and operating renewable energy projects, including onshore and offshore wind farms.

The firm’s expertise includes geotechnical, civil and structural engineering; renewable generation, transmission and distribution system design; wind resource assessment; and equipment and process quality assurance. Through the Vineyard Wind project, the firm is participating in one of the largest detailed design contracts ever let for offshore wind.

