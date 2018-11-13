Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has given a fabrication and construction contract to WorleyParsons for the Pipestone Sour Gas Plant in Canada.

Under the contract, WorleyParsonsCord will provide fabrication and construction services for the Pipestone Sour Gas Plant. The Plant is a 100 MMcf/day sour, deep-cut gas plant with acid gas injection with processing capability of 20,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids.

WorleyParsons CEO Andrew Wood said: “We are pleased to be awarded this contract by Tidewater and look forward to supporting their growth in the Canadian natural gas and liquids market.”

Source: Company Press Release