WorleyParsons has bagged an engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPC) contract from Encana for the Pipestone Processing Facility in Alberta, Canada.

Keyera Partnership, a subsidiary of Keyera, will own the Pipestone Processing Facility and provide processing services to Encana once the facility is complete.

Located in Grand Prairie, the Pipestone Processing Facility will have a total processing capacity of 200 million cubic feet per day.

The facility, which will be a 200 MMcf/day sour, shallow-cut gas plant with acid gas injection and 24,000 bbls/day of raw condensate processing capability, is scheduled to enter into operations in 2021.

WorleyParsons CEO Andrew Wood said: “We are pleased to be awarded this contract by Encana and look forward to continuing our relationship and delivering this important project.”

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

For WorleyParsons, the Pipestone Processing Facility contract follows its completion of various projects for Encana such as fabrication and construction of the Tower Gas Plant, the North Central Liquids Hub, and the Saturn Gas Plant.

Under an agreement signed with Keyera in April 2018, Encana will be responsible for the design and construction of the Pipestone Processing Facility and the nearby Pipestone Liquids Hub. Encana will initially be the operator of the facilities.

Keyera, on the other hand, will handle all commercial development and has the option to take up operatorship of the facilities five years after the commissioning of the natural gas processing and liquids stabilization plant.

Earlier this month, Encana selected Siemens to deliver rotating equipment for the Pipestone Processing Facility. Under its contract, Siemens will provide a feed and sales gas train and a refrigeration compression train.

The facility’s first train will comprise a Siemens SGT-750 gas turbine, which will power two Dresser-Rand DATUM compressors for feed and sales gas compression. The turbine will be combined with a waste heat recovery unit from Siemens for process heat.

The second train will have a Siemens electric motor-driven DATUM compressor for delivering refrigeration compression with Siemens variable frequency drive.