A rapid growth in economic activity in the world’s major economies has led to a sharp increase in the global oil and gas consumption in recent years. The growing demand has forced many countries to find faster and more economical ways of transporting oil and gas. Pipelines are considered to be one of the most economical modes for transportation of oil and gas.

West–East Gas Pipeline: It is a natural gas pipeline that runs from the western part of China to the east. After starting its trial run on 1 October 2014, the pipeline entered into commercial operations from 1 January 2005. PetroChina West–East Gas Pipeline Company, a subsidiary of PetroChina, owns and operates the pipeline. The 4000km long pipeline runs from Lunnan in Xinjiang to Shanghai. Overall, the West–East Gas pipeline project involves construction of four pipelines that will connect Tarim Basin in Xinjiang Autonomous Region and Turkmenistan with the Yangtze Delta and Pearl Delta regions. Natural gas transported by the pipeline is said to be used for production of electricity. Construction on the WEPP II, which will measure 8,704km, was started in February 2008. Once complete, WEPP II will travel through 15 provinces in the country.

Yamal-Europe Pipeline: It is a 4,107km-long natural gas transportation pipeline. The pipeline runs across four countries that include Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany. While the planning for the pipeline started in 1992, Russia, Belarus and Poland signed Intergovernmental agreements for it in 1993. In Russia, the pipeline is 402km long and start from the Torzhok gas transmission hub and receives gas from the Northern Tyumen Regions-Torzhok gas pipeline. While it is 575km-long in Belarus, the Polish section of the pipeline measures 683km-long. The Russian section of the pipeline is owned and operated by Gazprom.

ESPO pipeline: With a length of more than 4,700km, the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean oil pipeline (ESPO) will export crude oil from Russia to the Asian Pacific markets of Japan, China and Korea. The pipeline is operated by Transneft. In April 2006, construction on the pipeline was started. The pipeline system was commissioned in December 2009, with a throughput capacity of 30 million tons of oil per year. It involved construction of the pipeline with the total length of 2,694 km from the Taishet PS to Skovorodino PS as well as construction of 7 PS and the Kozmino specialized sea oil port near the town of Nakhodka, according to Transneft website. In December 2012, the company commissioned the ESPO-2 pipeline system, which is a 2,046 km-long pipeline constructed from Skovorodino PS to Kozmino port.

Keystone XL Pipeline: It is a cross-border crude oil pipeline that will run from Hardisty in Canada to Steele City in the US state of Nebraska. The 1,897km-long has been designed to have a capacity to transport more than 800,000 barrels per day of heavy crude from Canadian oil sands in Alberta into Nebraska. Construction of Keystone XL pipeline is estimated to cost $8bn. In March 2017, TransCanada secured presidential permit from the US government to move ahead with the construction of crude oil pipeline project. The project will link to an existing pipeline network to feed the US refineries and ports along the Gulf of Mexico. The Keystone XL pipeline project is expected to create 42,100 construction jobs for up to two years and also contribute approximately $3.4bn to the US gross domestic product (GDP). In January 2018, TransCanada secured enough shipper commitments to proceed with the construction of the pipeline.

Rockies Express Pipeline: The 2,755km-long pipeline natural gas pipeline which enables producers in the Rocky Mountain and Appalachian Basin production regions to deliver gas to the Midwest and eastern parts of the US. The Rockies Express pipeline is operated by Tallgrass Development. The pipeline became fully operational in 2009. The project was completed in three sections. The 528km REX Entrega section runs between the Meeker Hub in Rio Blanco County in Colorado and the Cheyenne Hub in Weld Country, Colorado. The REX West section has a length of 1,147km running from Weld County to Audrain County in Missouri, near St Louis. REX East, which is the final section of the pipeline, is a 1,027km-long pipeline running from Audrain County, Missouri, to Clarington in Monroe County, Ohio.