Benthic, a global geosciences company, has been awarded a contract by Woodside for an offshore geotechnical investigation in the North Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia.

The contract includes the provision of geotechnical services required by Woodside to investigate geohazard risks in the region of the Pluto escarpment, geophysical interpretation and soil testing for engineering parameters along the pipeline route, and soil sampling and testing for engineering parameters in support of the infield facility, structures, and drilling. Benthic’s PROD2 (Portable Remotely Operated Drill) operating from the MMA Valour, will perform in-situ testing and sampling in water depths up to 1,400 meters. The 55-day campaign is expected to commence in January 2019 and reach completion by end of March.

Chris Howerter, Vice President of Operations stated, “Benthic’s equipment was specifically designed to collect high quality soils from this region. Our project teams’ experience working in the area leaves us very confident the campaign will be completed to Woodside’s complete satisfaction. We are very pleased to be working with Woodside on another project in the region.”

Source: Company Press Release