Wood has secured a three-year extension to a framework agreement with Shell to continue to deliver completions management, certification software and support to its assets globally.

As part of the framework agreement, originally awarded in 2014 and managed from the UK, Wood will provide its completions management software GoTechnology, currently used by Shell’s major commissioning operations globally.

The suite of software applications can be used across the project life cycle, tracking and monitoring the progress of completion for equipment from design to operations in various sectors, including brownfield, greenfield, mining and metals, subsea, pipelines, nuclear, and decommissioning.

Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood’s Asset Solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia & Australia said: “We specialise in the provision of completions and commissioning services for large CAPEX projects and operational assets with more than 10,000 users of our GoTechnology software.

“This extension continues Wood’s extensive support of Shell’s global developments across the full asset life cycle, and further demonstrates the expertise we have in structured development and support teams to successfully deliver completions management services.”

Source: Company Press Release