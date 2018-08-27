Wood has bagged a new four-year contract from Total Denmark E&P to provide the development and delivery of a significant operations readiness assurance scope for the Tyra redevelopment project in the Danish North Sea.

Wood will deploy its integrated maintenance database (IMD) to build Total’s SAP maintenance management system.

Delivered by Wood specialists based in Esbjerg, Aberdeen and Manila, the IMD enables the creation and manipulation of hierarchical equipment lists, job plans and tasks, task lists, object lists, bills of material, routes and planned maintenance.

Wood specialist technical solutions CEO Bob MacDonald said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Total across their assets globally and are pleased to continue this on our first project together in Denmark.

“With more than 40 years of experience in operational readiness, we are ideally positioned to deliver this unique redevelopment project, sharing our established global experience and local deployment capabilities to support Total.”

Tyra is Denmark’s largest gas field and its redevelopment constitutes the largest oil and gas investment ever made in the Danish North Sea; securing continued operations on the field for the next 25 years.

Source: Company Press Release