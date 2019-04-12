Wood has secured a new contract to provide a construction design management advisor service for the Hinkley Point C new build nuclear power station project in the UK.

This gives Wood a key strategic role in the project’s Technical Management and Acceptance team, which is responsible for implementing construction regulations and managing design risk assessments.

Effective immediately, the contract with station developers EDF Energy will see Wood engineers working to help mitigate design risks and prepare for site implementation, achieving safety through design, better value for money and greater efficiency.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood’s Specialist Technical Solutions business, said:

“We are looking forward to working with EDF Energy on another aspect of this project which is so vital to the UK’s future energy security. Our nuclear business has played a key role in every UK nuclear new build and this contract supports our strategy to increase our involvement at Hinkley Point C, where we already provide safety case and engineering support, equipment qualification services in several key areas, and are sole suppliers for independent verification of ultrasound inspections on safety critical components.”

Source: Company Press Release