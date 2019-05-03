Wood has secured the role of technical advisor for Vineyard Wind, the utility-scale wind farm located off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts, USA.

The offshore wind farm consisting of 84 9.5MW wind turbine generators (WTGs), is capable producing 800MW power. In November 2018, MHI Vestas was selected as the preferred turbine supplier for the wind farm.

Once completed, the facility is expected to meet the energy needs of more than 400,000 homes and businesses, and reduce over 1.6 million tons of annual carbon emissions.

The Vineyard offshore wind farm is planned to be developed within 166,886 acres of BOEM lease area measuring 50km in length and 16km in width.

Wood said that it intends to serve the project as the lender’s technical advisor on behalf of Vineyard Wind, owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables.

Under four-year contract as the technical advisor, the scope of work Wood’s clean energy team would include technical advisory services, assessment of design, construction and operation strategies along with commercial arrangements to support the debt financing and tax equity funding process for the project.

Wood’s specialist technical solutions business CEO Bob MacDonald said: “We are extremely proud to be awarded the role of technical advisor on Vineyard Wind.

“The US offshore wind industry is poised for tremendous growth as we transition towards a more diverse energy supply mix. A milestone project of this kind will help support this rapidly growing industry and we look forward to working closely with Vineyard Wind LLC as the project progresses.”

Power generated from the Vineyard Wind project will be supplied onshore by a connector project, which will include subsea and subsurface electrical transmission lines and a new substation that will connect the turbine array to the Massachusetts electric grid.

In March 2019, Wood won a contract from Siemens to install a new Siemens HL-class gas turbine at a power generating station in North Carolina.

Under the contract, Wood is expected to mobilize a team of approximately 400 people to the project site to deliver the construction project for a period of approximately 11 months.