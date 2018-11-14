Wood has been given a contract extension for the $10bn UZ750 project in the Upper Zakum oil field offshore Abu Dhabi by ADNOC Offshore, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Under the multimillion dollar contract extension for the UZ750 project, Wood will be responsible for providing project management consultancy (PMC) services for the development. Included in these are PMC services for the development of four new artificial islands and the associated drilling, production, utilities and infield pipeline facilities.

The one-year contract extension, which will come into effect from 1 January 2019, will be executed by the Abu Dhabi team of Wood and will help in securing 80 jobs.

Wood has been associated with the UZ750 project for close to ten years through the award of an initial program management consultancy (PMC) services contract in 2008.

The project, which was launched in the same year, aims to boost production from the Upper Zakum field to 750 thousand barrels of oil per day in 2018 by implementing a combination of artificial islands, extended-reach drilling along with maximum reservoir contact well technologies.

The Upper Zakum oil field, which was discovered in 1963, is owned by Zakum Development Company (ZADCO) – a joint venture of ADNOC (60%), ExxonMobil (28%) and Inpex’s subsidiary Japan Oil Development Company (Jodco), which owns the remaining stake of 12%.

ZADCO has been carrying out the UZ750 project in two phases with an aim to achieve production of a million barrels per day by 2024. The UZ750 project is located 80km off Abu Dhabi coast.

Wood Europe, Africa, Asia & Australia asset solutions business CEO Dave Stewart said: “Wood has delivered significant projects to ADNOC group companies for more than four decades including PMC, FEED, studies and engineering, procurement & construction services.

“We will leverage our strong footprint in the Middle East, specifically our Abu Dhabi hub, bringing together our in-country support teams and engineering capabilities, to deliver this contract effectively, safely and on-time, supporting ADNOC’s strategic focus on achieving oil production from Upper Zakum of one million barrels of oil per day in 2024.”