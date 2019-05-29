The technology is expected to allow operators to calculate the operational risk of a hydrate blockage in their assets both now and into the future

Wood along with National Energy Resources Australia (NERA) has announced a new funding partnership, in collaboration with the University of Western Australia (UWA), to develop an online hydrate blockage prediction model for operating gas condensate systems.

Methane hydrates are said to pose a major challenge in multiphase subsea production pipelines, as the ice-like substances form inside the pipe and eventually creates a blockage.

Hydrate blockages are avoided at all costs, since removing hydrate blockage from a subsea pipeline involves cost and time and such interruptions to production may result in severe financial consequences for LNG facilities.

Development of hydrate blockage prediction model will commence in June

Wood intends to integrate UWA’s mechanistic hydrate model into its operational online Virtuoso software package, as part of the ‘Long Subsea Tie-back’ project, starting in June 2019.

Wood automation and control business strategy & development director Dr James Holbeach said: “Following the successful implementation of the TASER project last year, we are delighted to again receive funding from NERA for another project which will assist operators and others in the oil and gas industry to avoid costly offshore repair campaigns.

“The project will enable more optimised engineering design and drive significant cost savings for operators through reduced chemical usage and improved production recovery.”

The technology is expected to allow operators to calculate the operational risk of a hydrate blockage in their assets both now and into the future, significantly reducing operational uncertainties.

Wood’s Virtuoso asset performance monitoring software is claimed to provide real time operational and optimisation advice to over 10% of the world’s upstream gas production.

The programme follows the Transforming Australia Subsea Equipment Reliability (TASER) project led by the company. The project leveraged NERA funding and industry connections to improve subsea equipment design and reduce costly and time-consuming associated with equipment that is failing prematurely.

NERA CEO Miranda Taylor said: “Through this collaboration and commitment to solving a major industry problem, Australia can reinforce its reputation as a leading destination for industry solutions and technological excellence. If this knowledge and these solutions can be applied to other industries or sectors, we create powerful multipliers that will live on long after the life of any single project.”

Wood is planning to deliver a fully integrated commercially available version of Virtuoso with the UWA hydrate mechanistic model by October 2019.