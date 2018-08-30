Wood has won two new strategic modifications contracts with Equinor for the Mongstad refinery near Bergen, Norway.

Under the contracts, Wood will be responsible for front-end engineering design (FEED) for a gas residue debottleneck project, and engineering and procurement services to reduce sulphur content in gasoline produced at the refinery.

Wood said: “These contracts continue Wood’s support of the Mongstad refinery which aligns with the company’s focus on expanding its existing footprint in the onshore market in Norway.”

The contracts, which will expand Wood’s downstream capability in Norway, will be effective immediately.

Wood’s engineering teams based in Sandefjord and Bergen, Norway, will deliver the contracts.

Wood’s Asset Solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia CEO Dave Stewart said: “Wood has worked with Equinor for more than twenty years and is committed to supporting the Mongstad production facility and the key role it plays in processing oil and gas from the Norwegian continental shelf.

“Our local engineering teams will provide their in-depth knowledge of Equinor’s processes and systems, as well as decades of experience in the Norwegian energy sector to safely and successfully deliver these contracts.”

The company earlier completed front-end engineering design and analysis for modifications at the Mongstad refinery’s naphtha hydrotreating and storage systems.

In 2015, Wood secured a maintenance, modification and operations (MMO) framework agreement, worth nearly $400m, from Equinor. Under the agreement, the firm is responsible for maintenance and modification services to four installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Recently, the company secured a maintenance data build contract from Total Denmark E&P. Under the contract, Wood will deliver the development and delivery of a significant operations readiness assurance scope for the Tyra redevelopment project, located 225km west of Esbjerg.