Wood has secured a contract to deliver engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on a reimbursable basis for a plastics manufacturing facility along the US Gulf Coast.

The five-year contract will see Wood deliver EPC services for key infrastructure to support the plastics facility, including a world-class ethane steam cracker unit, feeding a monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units.

Wood’s Asset Solutions Americas business CEO Andrew Stewart said: “This is a strategic and significant contract to Wood. We have invested significantly in establishing best in class EPC services and in developing our chemicals expertise. This contract serves to underline the return on that investment. We understand the needs of our client on this mega project and are committed to delivering excellence.”

The contract, which is already underway, is one of the largest contracts in Wood’s Americas business, and will see around 1100 employees deployed during peak construction. Wood’s project team has already achieved one million safe man hours on the project.

Pending receipt of environmental permits, anticipated work completion is scheduled for late 2021.

