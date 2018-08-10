Woodside has awarded a contract to Wood Group to support the execution of concept definition for the proposed Scarborough field development project offshore Western Australia.

Under the contract, which was secured under a long-standing master services agreement, Wood will be responsible for concept definition level engineering associated with the floating production unit, subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines, flow assurance and overall system integration of the upstream development.

Work under the contract will be conducted by Wood’s specialist field development studies team in Houston, US and Perth, Australia.

Wood Specialist Technical Solutions CEO Bob MacDonald said: “The proposed development of the Scarborough area assets will maximise value and recoverable resource and we are excited to be chosen to work with Woodside on this significant opportunity, demonstrating our trusted relationship and strong track record of consistent, quality delivery.

“Wood’s proven studies expertise spans oil and gas, nuclear, clean energy and mineral sectors, and our specialist engineering teams have unparalleled global experience in providing optimum project solutions for deepwater operations such as Scarborough.

“Furthermore, our technical expertise in concept phase system engineering solutions and in-depth knowledge of Woodside’s standards and systems will enable us to confidently execute this fundamental phase of the proposed development safely, efficiently and on time.”

Located in the Carnarvon Basin, approximately 375km west-north-west of the Burrup Peninsula, the Scarborough field is estimated to contain 7.3 Tcf (2C) of dry gas.

The resources are planned to be developed with 12 subsea, high-rate gas wells tied back to a semi-submersible platform moored in 900m of water close to the Scarborough field.

Woodside plans to make concept select decision in Q2 2018 followed by front end engineering and design (FEED) entry in Q1 2019.

Final investment decision (FID) for the field developed is expected in 2020 with production start up scheduled in 2023.

The offshore pipeline would be operated by Woodside and would cross close to undeveloped fields in the Carnarvon Basin, creating future opportunities for third parties to tie-in fields too small to warrant stand-alone development.

Earlier, Wood has supported the development of Woodside’s Greater Western Flank (GWF-2) project on Australia’s North West Shelf.