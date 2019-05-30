Wood has been selected to lead subsea integration and flow assurance for Jansz-lo compression project in Australia

Chevron Australia has awarded a contract to Wood to provide subsea integration and flow assurance front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the Jansz-lo compression project at the Chevron-led Gorgon natural gas facility off the northwest coast of Western Australia.

The Jansz-lo compression project will use subsea compression to enhance recovery of the Jansz-Io field in order to maintain gas supply at the existing Gorgon LNG facility.

Wood plans to deliver the one-year contract through its local team based in Perth while harnessing local expertise and industry capability.

Under the contract, Wood will lead as system integrator of the technology. It will provide independent flow assurance, subsea design, and construction engineering support during the FEED.

Wood specialist technical solutions business CEO Bob MacDonald said: “Our expert subsea team in Perth is committed to continuing its successful track record, using local capability to ensure the safe, reliable and timely execution of this technologically advanced project.”

Chevron Australia and its partners begin drilling campaign at Gorgon Stage Two

In a separate announcement, Chevron Australia and its partners have commenced drilling campaign at the Gorgon Stage Two, which is an expansion of the existing subsea gas gathering network on the Gorgon facility.

Chevron Australia managing director Al Williams said the partners plan to drill 11 additional wells in the Gorgon and Jansz-Io gas fields to maintain long-term natural gas supply to the 15.6 million tonnes per annum LNG and domestic gas plants on Barrow Island, as part of the new campaign.

Williams added: “This development supports Chevron’s long-term supply of affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy to Western Australia and our regional neighbours.”

According to the company, the Gorgon Project has invested more than $40bn on Australian goods and services, and awarded more than 700 contracts to Australian companies.

The Gorgon Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron with 47.3% stake, ExxonMobil with 25% interest, Shell with 25% stake, Osaka Gas with 1.25% interest, Tokyo Gas with 1% interest and JERA holding 0.417% stake.