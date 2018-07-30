Wison Offshore & Marine has won a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract from Texas-based Western LNG for its new floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Under a technical service agreement (TSA) signed by the parties, Wison Offshore & Marine will develop the basis of design (BOD) and perform FEED for the proposed FLNG to be built at the proposed facility.

As per the terms of the agreement, Western will appoint Wison Offshore & Marine as the EPC service provider for the floating liquefaction plant upon reaching a final investment decision on the project.

Wison Offshore & Marine will be responsible to deliver a cost competitive FEED package using its in-house design team and execution methodology that has been streamlined based on the delivery of the Caribbean FLNG.

The LNG solutions provider expects the FEED to be completed within 40 weeks after the finalization of the BOD.

Wison Offshore & Marine CEO Ying CUI said: “Given the challenging market condition, cost effectiveness and reliability of liquefaction infrastructure are key to the viability of developing LNG projects, and this is where Wison meets the requirements from project owners.

“We are keen to work alongside clients to monetize gas resources with satisfactory investment returns.”

Western’s initial project will target to deliver low-cost Canadian natural gas from the Montney, Horn River, and other Western Sedimentary Basins to fast growing markets in northeast Asia.

Western president and CEO Davis Thames said: “It was clear to us last year that Wison’s highly successful Caribbean FLNG project, constructed on time and on budget, marked a milestone in the development of low cost, mid-scale liquefaction solutions.

“The team at Western, with the support of Apollo, is looking forward to continuing work with Wison and our other partners to successfully deliver a mid-scale greenfield LNG export facility with costs per tonne in line with much larger brownfield facilities on the US Gulf Coast.”

Wison Offshore & Marine completed the final delivery of the barge-based 500,000t/y capacity Caribbean FLNG to Exmar in last July.