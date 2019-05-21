Wintershall Dea has installed subsea templates on Nova field which will are tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform via pipelines.

Wintershall Dea has completed installation of two subsea templates for the €1.1bn Nova field development project offshore Norway.

The move marks the first operational landmark for the new company which was formed from the merger of Wintershall and DEA.

Located in the production licences PL 418 in the north-eastern part of the Norwegian North Sea, the Nova field is being developed with two subsea templates.

The 300 tonne templates, which were sailed to to the Nova field by Subsea 7’s Seven Arctic vessel, will be tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform.

Wintershall Dea chief technology officer Hugo Dijkgraaf said: “As the first major subsea delivery for the Nova project, and for Wintershall Dea as a merged business, the installation of these two templates marks an important milestone for our global operations and a signal of our ambition to invest capital and expertise in our core regions around the world.”

Wintershall Dea said that 65km of pipelines will now be laid in preparation for tie-back of the Aker Solutions-built templates to the nearby Gjøa platform, which will receive the well stream, and provide water injection and gas lift to the Nova field.

Wintershall Dea Nova Project director André Hesse said: “With the installation of these two templates we have successfully begun the subsea campaign for 2019.

“In close co-operation with our key suppliers, we have employed a ‘One-Team’ approach to building Nova, focusing on the shared goal of delivering the field efficiently and safely.

“Using experienced Norwegian suppliers, we now take the next step in delivering the Nova field for the benefit of our partners, shareholders, supply chain and the whole of Norwegian society.”

Nova field to begin production in 2021

Scheduled to come on stream in 2021, the Nova field is estimated to contain recoverable reserves of around 80 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), of which the majority will be oil.

Wintershall Dea owns 45% stake in the project while other partners include Capricorn Norge with 20% stake, Spirit Energy Norge with 20% interest and Edison Norge holding 15% stake.