Williams has secured a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the Northeast Supply Enhancement project (NESE), a proposed expansion of the Transco pipeline infrastructure across Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

The Northeast Supply Enhancement project, which will deliver 400,000 dekatherms per day of additional natural gas to the National Grid, is expected to meet the daily needs of close to 2.3 million homes in the New York market in time for the 2020/2021 winter heating season.

With the National Grid converting nearly 8,000 customers per annum from heating oil to natural gas in New York City and Long Island, Williams believes that the Transco expansion project is crucial in enabling the conversions and also to cater to new development in the area.

National Grid New York president John Bruckner said: “NESE will provide access to critical supply to serve our customers in New York City and on Long Island, ensuring there is enough natural gas for them to heat their homes and run their businesses.

“This project aligns with our 80×50 pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and supports City and State clean energy goals, while improving safety, reliability, resiliency and maintaining affordability and customer choice.”

The Northeast Supply Enhancement project will primarily involve looping the Transco gas pipeline by adding new pipe parallel to the existing pipe.

The project will see the addition of an approximately 16kms of 42-inch pipeline looping facilities, 37km of offshore 26-inch looping facilities in the New York Bay and 4.8km of onshore 26-inch looping facilities to the Transco pipeline.

Under the project, work will be taken up to boost the capacity of an existing compressor station by an additional 21,902 horsepower and also for installing a new 32,000 horsepower compressor station and related appurtenant facilities.

The FERC order for the pipeline expansion project marks the end of an approximately three-year regulatory review process. Williams expects to begin construction on the Northeast Supply Enhancement project facilities in the fall of 2019 upon getting all the necessary regulatory approvals.

Williams chief operating officer Micheal Dunn said: “Natural gas is a critical component of the mix of energy sources necessary to meet the region’s growing energy needs and to help meet its aggressive clean air goals.

“We appreciate the Commission’s thorough review of this important infrastructure enhancement project, which will help ultimately advance New York City toward meeting the statewide carbon emissions goals outlined in the New York State Energy Plan.”