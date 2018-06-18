US-based regulated natural gas utility Washington Gas Light Company is seeking permission to continue progress in its Strategic Infrastructure Development and Enhancement (STRIDE) initiative to accelerate natural gas infrastructure replacements in the country.

The firm, which filed a 5-year plan with the Maryland Public Service Commission, intends to continue replacing aging pipelines in its natural gas system throughout the state.

Washington Gas said that the STRIDE initiative allows it to recover its costs as investments are made while allowing acceleration of natural gas infrastructure replacement.

Under the new plan, which is estimated to cost approximately $393m, the firm plans to replace 120 miles (193km) of pipeline and 14,400 services in Maryland between 2019 and 2023.

Washington Gas president and chief operating officer Adrian Chapman said: “Maryland’s STRIDE program is an innovative approach to replacing aging gas infrastructure to enhance safety and improve the reliability of our system.

“We are pleased that over the last four years, we have been able to replace 66 miles of pipeline and 15,000 services in Maryland through March of 2018. We are proud that these improvements also lead to a lowering of greenhouse gas emissions.

“We have been delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to customers for 170 years, and our continued investment through STRIDE positions us to keep a proven track record of providing quality service to Marylanders for many years to come.”

The company said that it is in the final year of the first phase of its 22-year STRIDE program, which aims to enhance safety and improve reliability across its Maryland system.

Washington Gas Light Company is engaged in providing natural gas service to more than 1.1 million customers in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

Last month, Washington Gas said it intends to increase its base rates and charges for natural gas service.

As part this effort, the firm has filed application with the Maryland Public Service Commission.