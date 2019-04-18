Wärtsilä has received an order to supply an engine power plant based on Smart Power Generation technology to enhance the output and reduce the carbon footprint of a Nigerian cement production facility.

A new cement production line is planned to be constructed in Sokoto, in northwest Nigeria, for which the BUA Group has placed the order with Wärtsilä for a 48MW power plant.

The plant is expected to operate without connection to grid and provide power required for the new cement line number 3 at the Sokoto cement production facility.

BUA Group executive chairman and CEO Abdul Samad Rabiu said: “We can’t compromise on quality. We are known to provide quality products and services, and we recognise that Wärtsilä aligns with this vision of ours. They have an impeccable track record and can be relied on to deliver as promised. We also look forward to the opportunities this project will create for the local community and its economy.”

The Sokoto plant will operate on five Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines running primarily on liquified natural gas (LNG) along with the capability to switch to low pour fuel oil (LPFO) if needed.

There are other two existing power plants in the facility which operate on heavy fuel oil (HFO). Wärtsilä solution running on clean burning LNG is expected to promote sustainability through lesser environmental impact.

Wärtsilä Energy Business regional director Magnus Miemois said: “Wärtsilä was able to offer an attractive value proposition that includes superior technology, high efficiency, and the ability to deliver the needed fuel flexibility. We are particularly proud to be partnering with BUA in this project, since they are a dominant player in the Nigerian economy and a major cement producer.”

Wärtsilä will deliver the equipment for the new Sokoto power plant at the end of 2019, and the new plant is expected to begin operations by mid-2020. The present power plant secured by the company takes its total installed base to 650MW in Nigeria and to more than 7,200MW in Africa.