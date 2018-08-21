Finland’s energy technology company Wartsila has signed a long-term maintenance and operational advisory agreement for the Schofield Generating Station located in Hawaii, US.

Under the 10-year agreement, signed with Hawaiian Electric, Wartsila will help the utility to maximize the availability and efficiency of the 50MW power plant located on the island of Oahu, 40km from Honolulu.

Wartsila will provide advisory and maintenance services that help ensure reliable power generation for the fast-response power plant, is primarily used to meet peak loads on the island of Oahu.

In addition to increasing flexible power generation, the power plant supports Hawaii in reaching its target of 100% renewable energy by 2045.

The deal with Hawaiian Electric covers operational support, maintenance planning, major maintenance, quarterly site audits, Industrial Control Systems (ICS) cyber security patching services, and scheduled OEM spare parts.

Hawaiian Electric power generation manager Michael DeCaprio said: “Ensuring reliable and efficient operations of the plant is important for the island’s energy resilience and achievement of renewable energy goals. Our partnership with Wärtsilä will help the power plant meet its goals in a cost-effective manner.”

Wärtsilä Services Americas vice-president Walter Reggente said: “We are thrilled to work with Hawaiian Electric Company to maximise their revenue retention through smart technologies and digital services. At the same time, we want to help them to comply with cyber legislation and to ensure power generation, even under exceptional natural conditions.”

Designed to be operated on biodiesel with ultra-low sulfur diesel as a secondary fuel, the power plant has the ability to use biogas or natural gas in the future.

Additionally, the facility provides “black start” capability which helps in improving resilience in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes or tsunamis.

Wärtsilä said in a statement: “On Oahu, the installed capacity of solar PV systems is the highest per capita in the United States. Therefore, it is crucial to have fast- starting generation capability that can respond to changes in wind and solar power generation.”