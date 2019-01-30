VolkerInfra has secured a contract from Siemens to design, supply and install the onshore cables for the Moray East offshore wind farm project.

Siemens, which is the main contractor of the project, has selected VolkerInfra following a two-year competitive tender process.

In December 2018, Siemens had bagged the grid connection contract for the 950MW Moray East offshore wind farm, which is being built in the UK North Sea.

The onshore cable installation contract secured by VolkerInfra will also cover the EHV infrastructure for the offshore transmission modules.

The contract will see VolkerInfra working with cables at voltages of 400kV, 220kV and 33kV and the installation is expected to take two years to complete.

As part of the contract, VolkerInfra will also be responsible for three 220kV circuits and multiple 66kV connections for three offshore transformer modules.

Besides, the company will install, connect and pre-commission test, nearly 330,000m of 220kV onshore underground export cables, which will cover a route length of over 34km.

VolkerInfra technical development director Peter Cooke said: “We are delighted to have been selected as the supplier of choice for this highly competitive Moray East offshore wind project.

“Our team, led by Kevin Grey, is now busy carrying out preconstruction activities on site and we are looking forward to supporting the project throughout the various construction stages, and delivering a first class project, on-time and safely, to meet and exceed all our expectations.”

The firm will also undertake the connection of two 400kV circuits between new and existing substations for the offshore wind farm.

Cable route development works for the offshore wind farm have already been completed by VolkerInfra.

The works included geotechnical surveys to finalise the route and the development of key design features to support applications for local and statutory authority planning consent permissions.

Located off the east coast of Scotland, the Moray East offshore wind farm is expected to produce enough power for 950,000 UK homes.

Expected to be commissioned fully by 2021, the offshore wind farm will consist of 100 turbines, each of 9.5MW capacity that will be supplied by MHI Vestas.